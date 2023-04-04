Key highlights:

FG plans to open parks through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement to make parks accessible to investors and entrepreneurs

FG to retains the aspect of protecting the resources.

The Nigerian Government announced it has commenced the process to partially commercialise up to3 National parks to increase government revenue.

This was disclosed by the Conservator-General (CG) of the National Park Service (NPS), Dr Ibrahim Goni, disclosed on Monday in a meeting with the Rotary Club of Maitama after they donated rangers’ kits.

The 3 National Parks are Gashaka-Gumti the largest national park in Nigeria, Kanji Lake national park, the country’s premier national park and Cross River national park.

Parks and Revenue

According to Goni, the Cross River national park is one of the rainforest national parks, citing that the process would be a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“With the public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement of our organisation, we are going to open the parks for investors and entrepreneurs.

“This will make them take some aspects of tourism and improve them, while the government retains the aspect of protecting the resources.”

He praised the Rotary club for its support of the service through the provision of the kits, urging them to continue to do more for the park. The club donated 45 pieces of rechargeable torches, mosquito nets, whistles, water bottles, 35 pieces of raincoats, rucksacks and jackknives.

Former President of the club, Mr Yusuf Ali, commended the park officials for their commitment to the park’s activities, he said:

“We know that your job is risky and some of the items we have provided are to enhance your defence when you are in your games reserves.

“You are playing major roles in preserving the games and that is why we decided to support you.”

Backstory

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that the Federal Government of Nigeria said 111 historical sites in the country would soon be declared National Monuments.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the scheme is in its final process and currently awaiting presidential assent.

Lai Mohammed explained that when approved, the 111 National sites would be added to the existing 65 National Monuments. The development is expected to serve as a major boost to the Nigerian tourism industry.

“The process of declaring the sites as national monuments had reached an advanced stage and awaiting the Presidential Assent. When the 111 national monuments came on board they would be added to the existing 65.”

Training

Lai Mohammed also announced that FG will set up a Tourism Academy in Lagos in partnership with the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is currently working with some private sector players.

The Minister added that the Academy will provide accessible vocational and managerial transformative training for the tourism and hospitality sector