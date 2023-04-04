Key highlight:

ALGON says the Election Tribunal offers a legitimate opportunity for losers to contest their claim.

ALGON urged the Department of State Service to arrest and prosecute groups of desperate citizens fanning the embers of the interim national government.

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has thrown it support towards the President-elect, Tinubu, in the discussion for an Interim Government.

This was disclosed in a statement by its National Chairman, Chief Odunayo Ategbero in Abuja,

Constitution

He noted that the idea of an interim national government goes against the disciplines of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended).

He added that the alleged plot by some groups is a desperate move by politicians to instigate, mobilise and promote the interim national government after the just-concluded 2023 presidential election.

“It is important at this juncture to appreciate the infallibility of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) which does not contemplate any such arrangement in the political space.

“It is the view of the BOT of ALGON that Feb. 25’s presidential and National Assembly Elections outcome is sacrosanct as announced by INEC.”

Tribunal

ALGON noted that the Election Tribunal offers a legitimate opportunity for Political contestants to protest INEC’s results, adding:

“The President-Elect remains Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“Nigeria has had a successful election even as it is acknowledged that there are some obvious infractions which should be left for the courts to adjudicate upon.

“The Election Tribunal offers a legitimate opportunity for losers to contest their claim.”

ALGON urged Nigerians to trust the democratic process against all subterfuge and not to be used by traducers and purveyors of trouble in the interest of more than 200 million Nigerians.

Backstory

Recall Nairametrics reported last month that NADECO urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop any undemocratic activities aimed at disrupting the democratic transition of power in Nigeria from President Buhari to President-elect Tinubu.

It also accused some unpatriotic elements of placing their selfish interests above the popular and patriotic interests of Nigeria.

The DSS confirmed the existence of plots by some political actors to introduce an interim government in Nigeria after the 2023 general election, while SWAGA and the Presidency have also spoken against the idea.