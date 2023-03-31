Key highlights

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has finally reacted to talks of an “interim government” following events from the presidential elections.

NADECO urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to terminate what it described as “undemocratic and unpatriotic activities” bent on disrupting the democratic transition of power from President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The coalition disclosed this in a statement on Friday issued by the President of the group, Prof. Atilade Adeeyo in Oye-Ekiti. Part of the statement said:

” We urge the DSS to terminate the undemocratic and unpatriotic activities bent on disrupting the democratic transition of power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the president-elect.

”The nation has just witnessed a peaceful, fairest and freest presidential poll and others that have ushered in the new set of leaders for the next political dispensation.

“Some enemies of the nation will not allow peace to reign because of their selfishness and greed for power.

Selfish elements

They added that unpatriotic elements are placing their selfish interests above the patriotic interests of Nigeria.

“We must not allow some selfish, greedy and unpatriotic elements who place their selfish interests above the popular and patriotic interests of the nation to disrupt this transition process and plunge our dear nation into chaos,” the group said.

What you should know

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed plots by some political actors to introduce an interim government in Nigeria, on Wednesday.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said the secret police has identified some key players behind the plots to truncate democracy after the 2023 general election.

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), also urged that those calling for an Interim presidency are promoters of anarchy, urging supporters of Nigeria’s democracy to resist the move.

SWAGA also noted that those supporting an interim government want to destroy the country and tear it apart.

Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari is not spending a day extra after May 29 to hand over power to whoever has been declared by INEC.