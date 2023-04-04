Key highlights

The NCC said it has no hand in the alleged tapping and leaking of Peter Obi’s phone conversation that is going viral on social media.

While insisting that it has no power to monitor anybody’s phone conversation, the telecom regulator said it has reported the incident to the security agencies for investigations.

It urged Nigerians to disregard the allegation.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied the allegations that it was involved in tapping and leaking the phone conversation of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 elections.

Citing the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), the Commission said it is not permitted by law to track or leak telephone conversations of anyone. The telecom regulator said it has reported the incident to security agencies for investigation.

Count us out

Denying any involvement, the Commission in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said:

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative Media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications:

“The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

“By the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.”

While urging Nigerians to disregard the allegations, the Commission restated its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.

In case you missed it

A leaked phone conversation between the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo, had gone viral over the weekend. While some supporters of the Labour Party had described the audio as fake, others admitted that it was real and alleged that the telecom regulator must have connived with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to tap Obi’s phone and leak his conversation.

In the trending audio, the Labour Party Presidential candidate was heard saying the votes were needed because the 2023 presidential election was a religious war. He said:

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war. Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support.”

The audio had attracted a firestorm on social media with some of Obi’s supporters insisting that the voice recording was saying it was a forgery.