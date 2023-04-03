Key highlights

Germany is a country that offers opportunities for work through its German Long Stay Visa which covers employment, self-employment, working as an Au Pair, job seeker, others

Highly qualified foreigners, such as researchers with special technical knowledge, teaching personnel in prominent positions or scientific personnel in prominent positions and those with a university degree or a non-academic vocational qualification

To apply, you need to get a job offer in Germany and prepare your other documents. The visa fee is €75

Germany is a country of possibilities not only for Germans, and citizens of Nigeria are required to obtain a visa for work purposes before travelling to Germany.

The country is regarded as the land of invention and innovation and is the fourth-largest economy in the world and home to world-known corporates and companies. As such, it offers the chance to many non-Germans to find a job and settle in the country.

The Germany Employment Visa is an opportunity for qualified foreigners to settle in Germany and work in their fields. It gives its holder the chance to enter and work in Germany for up to two years, with the possibility of extending the visa and later applying for an EU Blue card or other types of residence permits

About Germany

Visa types to work in Germany

You may apply for a Germany Long-Stay Visa under the purpose of working in Germany for the following:

Employment – if you already have a job offer in Germany, you will be allowed to enter and work there for a period of up to two years, with the option of extending the visa and subsequently applying for an EU Blue card or other types of authorization.

Self-Employment – if you wish to establish a business in Germany or to work as a freelancer.

Jobseeker if you wish to look for a job while in Germany.

Working as an Au Pair – for young adults wishing to learn more about German culture and language.

Working Holiday Visa – for young people from various countries that have signed a Working Holiday Visa agreement with Germany.

Categories eligible to apply for a German employment visa

If a foreign national meets the requirements to work in Germany, all foreign nationals may submit an application for a German Employment Visa.

The following categories are eligible to apply for a German Employment Visa in accordance with the “Act on the Residence,” which governs the residence issue for foreigners in Germany:

Highly qualified foreigners, in particular

researchers with special technical knowledge

teaching personnel in prominent positions or scientific personnel in prominent positions

Intra-corporate transferees, in particular

managers

specialists

Third-world nationals with a university degree or a non-academic vocational qualification who have a firm job offer and there is a shortage of skilled workers are qualified to apply for a German work visa.

Also, your education has to be recognized as being at par with a German degree.

How to apply for a German work visa

The step-by-step application process for a Germany Work visa goes as follows:

Get a job offer in Germany. Check if you need a visa to Germany for long stays. Find out where you need to submit your visa application. Collect all of the required documents according to the instructions. Make an appointment for a visa interview. Pay the German Employment Work Visa fee Attend the interview Wait for a response on your visa application.

Required documents for a German employment visa

You must provide a number of documents to the German embassy or consulate in your country of residence to demonstrate that you meet the requirements for an employment visa. Along with the visa interview, these documents are the most important component of your application for a German employment visa.

Filled, signed, and printed application forms

Provide two passport photos

Prepare a valid national ID (more information on passport requirements).

Provide proof of residence which could be your driver’s license and/or utility bill in your name as proof of residence in the territory of the consulate where you plan to apply.

Provide your health insurance. This is a compulsory certificate from German employers, valid from the date of employment. If not already included in the compulsory health insurance, a separate travel insurance has to be presented for the time frame from arrival in Germany until the beginning of the employment.

An employment contract / binding job offer with details of gross annual salary and a detailed description of the employment in Germany.

Approval by the Federal Employment Agency (If applicable).

Your updated CV, which indicates your academic qualifications and your job experience.

Proof of qualification such as diplomas, certificates, mark sheets, or anything similar that proves your qualifications.

A personal cover letter explaining the exact purpose and duration of stay.

Proof of a clean criminal record.

Proof of paid visa fee. The visa fee for a German long-stay visa is €75.

A declaration of the accuracy of information

Where to apply for a German work visa

You should apply for a German Employment visa at the German Consulate or Embassy.

The processing time for a German long-stay work visa may take from one to three months from the application day. The processing time also depends on the number of applications the embassy is receiving at the time, as well as your situation.

Job sites in Germany

If you want to work in Germany but you still do not have a job, there are sites such as:

Public German job sites such as the International Placement Service (ZAV) of the German Employment Agency have information on world opportunities all across Germany. You can check for a job in their portals, email them or call them for advice.

Others are recruitment sites like Englishjobs.de, Workwise.io, and Indeed.com.