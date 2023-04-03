Key Highlights

Shareholders of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will receive a total dividend of N4 billion for the financial year ending December 2022, representing a total dividend of N2.50.

The dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 14th May 2023.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc released its 2022 audited full-year results on Saturday, April 1, 2023, reporting a pre-tax profit of N15.54 billion.

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Plc has according to the powers vested in it by the provisions of section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) of Nigeria proposed a final dividend of N2.50 per share for the financial year 2022.

This was contained in the company’s corporate action announcement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

Subject to shareholders’ approval

According to the company, the dividend is subject to shareholders' approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 26th May 2023.

According to the statement signed by the company, on June 16, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of May 26, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Advice to shareholders

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are also advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

What you should know

This represents a 9.60% increase from the N14.18 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021.

The 2022 financials, filed by the company at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGx), showed that revenue rose significantly to N440.98billion from N338.81 billion recorded at the end of the 2021 financial year, representing a strong 30.16% growth.

This is on the back of increasing inflation which the economy continues to battle. The latest report released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the inflation rate in Nigeria soared to a staggering 21.91% in February.

This marks a substantial increase from the inflation rate of 21.82% recorded in the previous month of January.

The report showed that the February 2023 headline inflation rate increased by 0.09% points compared to the January 2023 headline inflation rate.

Following the inflationary pressure, the company’s cost of sales rose by 34.53% to N366.36 billion from N272.32 billion in 2021.