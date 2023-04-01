Key highlights

Working abroad can open up new career possibilities, teach you about and broaden your appreciation for other cultures, and increase the size of your professional network.

As reported earlier, the country can offer work permits in various organizations including major corporations of Swiss origin.

Hence, learning about the work culture, way of life, and hiring procedure can be helpful if you’re looking to apply for a job in Switzerland.

If you are deciding to apply for jobs abroad, you can benefit from knowing what it is like to work in Switzerland and whether it aligns with your interests, skills, and career goals.

This article discusses the business environment, work culture, business etiquette, language requirements, and jobs in the skills shortage category in Switzerland.

Switzerland’s business environment

Switzerland has played an important role in commercial activities sowing to its strategic geographical location in the heart of Western Europe.

Geneva, Switzerland’s second most populous city, is a global financial and diplomatic hub.

Many international organizations have established their headquarters in Geneva, and a large number of multinational corporations and pharmaceutical companies have also chosen Geneva as a key location for their headquarters in order to connect with the global market.

Work culture

The typical organizational structure in Swiss businesses is hierarchical, with strict adherence to rules and regulations but with flexible work schedules.

Employees typically have a good work-life balance, despite a greater focus on productivity and moral standards.

Additionally, employers offer their workers benefits like health insurance, retirement benefits, time off for caregivers, continuing education and training, and wellness programs.

The typical work week in Switzerland lasts 42 to 45 hours with four weeks off per year. Shifts commence at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

There are nine national holidays in Switzerland on average, and some Swiss cities also have local holidays.

Maternity leave is typically paid at 80% of the full wage for 14 weeks.

Although there is no minimum wage in Switzerland, employers are required to provide certain benefits, such as pension plan contributions and health and accident insurance.

Business Etiquette

Swiss business practices are broadly comparable to those of other Western countries. Punctuality is critical, and it is customary to make appointments for business meetings.

It is also customary to exchange business cards with those present at a meeting.

If the business meeting is held at the company’s headquarters, guests should leave a business card with the receptionist or company secretary so that contact information can be filed and readily available when needed.

Business etiquette varies according to region.

People in German-speaking regions are less likely to engage in small talk and are more direct in their approach.

People in French or Italian-speaking regions, on the other hand, tend to be more adaptable.

Language requirements for working in Switzerland

The official languages of Switzerland are German, French, and Italian.

Despite the fact that English is the preferred business language in Switzerland, employers look for candidates who are able to speak the local languages with ease.

Fluency in the language will make it easier for you to interact with coworkers and build enduring relationships at work.

To improve your language skills, you can enroll in classes, pay for a private tutor, and join meetup groups.

Jobs in high demand in Switzerland

The following include the in-demand career fields in Switzerland:

Engineering and manufacturing: There is a growing demand in the manufacturing sector for experienced engineering staff to research new methodologies to improve production, improve quality, and reduce costs. Mechanical, biomedical, and chemical engineers are among the most in-demand positions in the field.

Technology: There is a greater emphasis on digital innovation, automation, and new tools and technologies to improve business processes. Candidates with expertise in data analytics, robotics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and blockchain are in high demand in the technology industry.

Financial services: The financial sector accounts for a sizable portion of the Swiss economy, creating a demand for individuals skilled in finance, accounting, and wealth management. Investment bankers, actuaries, and accountants are all in high demand.

Management: With a rapidly evolving business environment in Switzerland, there is a high demand for individuals skilled in management and leadership roles in different sectors. Some in-demand roles include project manager, operations manager, and finance manager.

