Key highlights

The office responsible for developing the energy transition plan for Nigeria is calling on Nigerian students in tertiary institutions to apply for ETP Compete.

ETP Compete is an essay writing competition that allows students to present researched ideas on the best possible ways to reduce carbon emissions in certain sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The competition is not age restricted and the deadline is May 20, 2023.

Nigeria’s energy transition office has launched a writing competition for Nigerian undergraduate students. The essay writing competition is aimed at creating sustainable solutions for the fight against climate change.

On Friday, March 31, the office which is responsible for developing the energy transition plan (ETP) announced the launch of ETP Compete, which is targeted at students with an interest in writing and research.

The energy transition office stated:

“Nigeria’s Energy Transition Office is pleased to announce the commencement of ETP Compete. ETP Compete is a National Essay Competition for Undergraduate Students in accredited Tertiary Institutions across Nigeria.

More Insights

Nigeria’s energy transition office recognizes the need to manage carbon emissions. This task is better managed when efforts are targeted through the reduction in emissions from energy use across the power, cooking, and transportation sectors.

The energy transition office expects students who will compete in this competition, to share solutions that could further reduce emissions from either one of the mentioned sectors.

Stated rules and regulations

According to the energy transition office, an electronic copy of the entry must be transmitted within time to students@energytransition.gov.ng Entries must be sent in before 11.59 pm, May 20th, 2023.

Entries must have a cover page with the following information:

Full Name

Name of Tertiary Institution

Level

Resident Address (Campus)

Telephone Number

Email Address

Entries must not exceed 11 pages

Entries must be in the PDF format

Entries must be signed and justified

Entries must be written in size 12 fonts

Entries must be spaced on 1.5 paragraphed lines

The font should be clear and readable

You must be a legitimate student of an accredited Tertiary Learning Institution in Nigeria.

The attached Attestation Form must be filled correctly with the correct information.

The competition is set in two stages:

First stage

ETP Compete will present a scenario for undergraduates to research and present written opinions which will be assessed by a team of energy experts. The 10 highest-scoring entries will proceed to stage 2 of the competition.

Second stage

Ten students with the highest scoring entries from Stage 1 will be invited by Nigeria’s Energy Transition Office to Abuja for the second stage of the competition. In the second stage, students will present their entries and defend their opinions to a distinguished panel of judges.

The top three entries/students will emerge from this stage and will be awarded prizes.

What you should know

Eligible students are required to download the essay competition document via this link, follow the instructions and fill in the necessary information.

Click here; Download the ETP-Compete Essay Challenge