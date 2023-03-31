Key highlights

Spain is dealing with labor shortage in the hospitality industry as HR firm, Randstad indicates that at least 60,000 workers are needed

To address the current situation, Spain’s Minister of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration, announced that the country would relax work permit requirements for foreigners in response to labor shortages

Various jobs in the hospitality sector are listed in job sites like Glassdoor, Hotel Career and Caterer Global.

A record number of international tourists choosing Spain as their preferred vacation destination, which is why the country is experiencing a significant labor shortage in the hospitality industry.

This was confirmed by resources firm Randstad, which estimates that Spain requires at least 60,000 additional workers to deal with the current situation.

According to reports, one of the most difficult challenges for authorities in Spain is finding workers to meet demand.

Increases number of tourists

Spain welcomed 4.1 million international tourists in January alone, representing a 65.8 percent increase over the same period last year.

Also, visitors from other countries spent €5,218 million on their trip and stay, or €2,178 million (71.7%) more than in January of last year.

Furthermore, according to data, there was a 24% increase in February this year with 16.8 million overnight stays compared to the same period last year.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, the increase in demand has also resulted to a labour shortage.

To meet demand, Spain still requires a large number of workers in tourism and hospitality.

Easing work permit rules for foreigners

In order to manage the current situation, Spain’s Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Jose Luis Escriva, said that the country would ease work permit rules for foreigners as a response to labour shortages in several industries, including the tourism sector.

“We are evaluating different aspects of the migration law and where there is room to improve it … in order to address bottlenecks in Spain’s labour market,” he pointed out.

To address the current situation, Spain’s Minister of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration, Jose Luis Escriva, announced last year that the country would relax work permit requirements for foreigners in response to labor shortages in several industries, including tourism.

He confirmed that the country would issue a greater number of temporary visas for sectors in need of workers in order to aid the country’s recovery from the labor gap caused by the effects of the Coronavirus.

Hotels hiring and hospitality job sites

The hotels listed on Glassdoor which are hiring now for hospitality jobs are Radisson Collection, Bilbao – Food & Beverage, 7Pines Resort Ibiza, Louis Vuitton, OKU Hotels, Stoke Travel, GuestReady, THE ENTOURAGE GROUP, Azora, Deloitte, United Airlines

Hotel Career and Caterer Global are other sites that list jobs in the hospitality sector.