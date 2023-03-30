Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC), an avenue where business professionals and business enthusiasts meet to share ideas is set to hold its third edition on April 29, 2023. The event, with the theme, ‘Business Unusual: Breaking Barriers’, will be held at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Managing Partner & Founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, Linda Uneze, is the Convener of the conference.

With several barriers posing a threat to the growth of businesses in the country, it is only essential that business owners break from the norm. One cannot perform a task in the same manner and expect different results. At DBNC 2023, attendees will be taught ways to break barriers, channels to adopt to ensure the smooth running of their businesses, and how to maximize the full potential of their businesses.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, Uneze said, “I believe there is no end to the growth of businesses in Nigeria. I understand the limitations we have as a nation but we should focus on how we can navigate those challenges and rise above them. At DBNC, attendees will be taught that businesses can no longer be run in the usual ways if great results are expected. They will also get to know ways they can break limits, which is the theme of this year’s conference. I am championing a cause for businesses in Nigeria and I want to contribute to its continual growth in my way.”

Several speakers have been outlined for the different sessions for this year’s edition of the conference. There will be keynote sessions, two panel sessions, and one business pitch to get a grant.

There are four speakers for the keynote sessions. The Chairman, AA Holdings, Co-founder and Pioneer CEO of Platform Petroleum Limited and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Ojunekwu Augustine Avuru, will be speaking on the topic, ‘Diversification of the Nigerian Economy’. Also, the President/Group CEO, Transcorp, Dr (Mrs) Owen Omogiafo, will be focusing on the topic, ‘Business Resilience in Turbulent Times’. In addition, a Retired Admiral, Navy, Rear Admiral C.O.R Ezekobe (rtd), will be handling the topic, ‘Security as a Yardstick of a Nation’s Attractiveness for Business’ and the Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint Nwafor on Leveraging emerging technologies to improve SME productivity.

Over the years, Nigerians have been described as people who suffer and smile. They are people who strive against all odds. If people can be consistent in scaling through tough times, it means that businesses can also overcome challenging times. At DBNC 2023, attendees will be taught possible means to deal with the limitations of doing business in Nigeria.

Asides from learning different patterns to achieve the goals of one’s business objectives, attendees will be able to speak their minds on any issue relating to their businesses.

There will be two-panel sessions with different speakers, too. For the first session, the topic is ‘Diversification of The Nigerian Economy’. The speakers are Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission, Ben Llewlyn Jones; Partner, EY, Lola Esan; Corporate Relations Director and Company Secretary, Guinness Nigeria Plc; Rotimi Odusola; the Founder and CEO, Patricia, Hanu Agbodje; Managing Director, Azura Power West Africa, Engr. Edu Okeke; and the CEO, Clina-Lancet Laboratories Nigeria, Dr Olayemi Dawodu. The topic for this session is ‘Diversification of The Nigerian Economy’.

The topic for the second session is ‘The Role of Security in Business Exchange’, and the speakers are Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank, Bukola Smith; Country Director (West Africa), Cisco, Sebastine Nzeadibe; CEO, Bulwark Intelligence, Tanwa Ashiru; the CEO, Epicure Insurance Brokers, Preye Aigbogun; CEO, Halogen Group, Wale Olaoye; and the Regional Head HR, Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, Taiwo Dayo-Abatan.

This year, four businesses will be selected to pitch live to a panel of judges to get a grant. This is geared towards supporting small businesses and promoting job creation. Registration to attend the event is ongoing via https://doingbusinessinnigeriaconference.net

For more information or enquiries on sponsorship, please call 0904 931 3488 or send an email to info@doingbusinessinnigeriaconference.net.