Key Highlights

Nairametrics held an only-women event to learn financial literacy from an unconventional learning session, that addresses money in the most relatable way regardless of their financial stand.

Nairametrics Financial Advocate held its first-only female webinar in continuation of International’s women day (IWD) on Saturday, 25 2023.

The virtual event was themed Building a strong financial foundation: Essential personal finance guide for women and it was moderated by Tolulope Olateju, the Chief of staff of Nairametrics, and Funmi Akinsola, Head of Programs at Plus TV.

The event

The event was the only women’s event of all ages and classes to learn financial literacy from an unconventional learning session, that addresses money in the most relatable way regardless of their financial stand.

Even though, women have come a long way in terms of financial independence and managing their money. Some women still do not know how to approach their finances, due to a lack of financial literacy and some tend to earn less than men on average, which can make it challenging to save and invest for the future. Additionally, societal and cultural factors may play a role in shaping women’s attitudes toward money and financial management.

The event focused on financial literacy, barriers, investment and savings, the right way to approach entrepreneurship, and getting angel investors for women. There was a lot of value dished out by the three amazing panelists.

The Panelists

The panelist for the event included the following-

Sola Adesakin may be described as one of the most respected Finance coaches in Nigeria. She is an author, a trained coach, and a mentor. She was recently accepted into Forbes Coaches Council. In 2020, she was recognized as one of Nigeria’s 100 most inspiring women 2020 and has won many awards in recognition of her job in the Finance and Business Industry. She continues to leverage global alliances and partnerships to demystify and amplify the money message around the world. She founded Smart Stewards Financial Advisory Limited in 2018, through her organization Sola has helped many people; young and old as well as businesses in over 30 countries, currently in about a 10,000-member community, bounce back from financial stress to rest, from debt to wealth to living amazing lives.

Solape Akinpelu is a highly accomplished business leader and gender-finance expert. She serves as the CEO and co-founder of HerVest, a fintech company that provides inclusive finance to African women through goal-oriented savings, impact investing, and credit options for smallholder women farmers and women-led SMEs. As a financial feminist, Solape believes in achieving gender equality and reducing inequality through financial literacy, technology, and access to capital.

For over 12 years, Solape has worked on Nigerian’s top financial brands including Skye Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Leadway Assurance, and FCMB before moving to the client side of communications at Meristem, a leading investment firm, as the head of corporate and marketing communications.

Damilola is the co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, a Nigerian technology-driven transportation startup. Shuttlers is revolutionizing how professionals and organizations commute in the ever-busy Lagos and Abuja metropolis. Damilola created Shuttlers in 2015 as a tech and transport company aimed at enabling professionals and organizations to share rides to and from work in corporate buses. Under Damilola’s leadership, the company has been growing until raising $1.6m in seed funding in 2021 and announcing plans to expand into more African metropolitan cities.