Key Highlights

The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index depreciated by 0.04% in the week ended 24th March 2023. This is following the 1.58% loss recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.04% from 54,915.39 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 54,892.53 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N29.903 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 1.64% and a year-to-date gain of 7.11%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.689 billion shares valued at N11.066 billion were traded during the week across 14,019 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 853.745 billion units of shares valued at N11.841 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 18,543 deals.

The Healthcare Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 1.086 billion shares valued at N1.627 billion traded in 267 deals; thereby contributing 64.32% and 14.70% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 379.556 million worth N4.547 million in 6,711 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 89.526 million shares worth N131.231 billion in 534 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely NEIMETH, TRANSCORP, and UBA accounted for 1.248 billion shares worth N2.347 billion in 1,102 deals, contributing 73.89% and 21.21% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 5 indexes finished higher while 6 finished low respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Growth, and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

TOP GAINERS

SUNUASSUR up + 9.09% to close at N0.48

LASACO up + 7.14% to close at N1.05

NPFMCRFBK up + 6.94% to close at N1.85

GEREGU up + 6.25% to close at N323.00

TRANSCORP up + 6.15% to close at N6.90

TOP LOSERS

NCR down – 18.69% to close at N2.35

IKEJAHOTEL down – 18.25% to close at N1.03

INTBREW down – 6.45% to close at N4.35

CADBURY down – 5.83% to close at N11.30

MULTIVERSE down – 5.80% to close at N3.25

Summary

Twenty-eight (28) equities appreciated in price during the week higher than nineteen (19) equities in the previous week. Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated in price lower than forty-seven (47) in the previous week, while one hundred and two (102) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-one (91) equities recorded in the previous week.