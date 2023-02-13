The Nigerian equities market closed bullish last week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.21%. This followed the 2.95% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.21% from 54,213.09 points recorded at the end of last week to close the week at 54,327.30 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at 54,327.30 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 2.04% and a year-to-date gain of 6.00%.

Equity market performance

A total of 944.293 million shares valued at N22.710 billion were traded during the week across 18,615 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 3.789 billion units of shares valued at N27.500 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 20,333 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 634.086 million shares valued at N6.442 billion traded in 8,540 deals; thereby contributing 67.15% and 28.37% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 78.603 million shares worth N2.218 billion in 2,993 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 59.564 million shares worth N110.109 million in 788 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume, namely GTCO, UNIVINSURE and TRANCSO accounted for 269.288 million shares worth N2.999 billion in 1,845 deals, contributing 28.52% and 13.21% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Similarly, 7 indexes finished higher and 10 finished lower, with the exception of the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Index, which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

TRIPPLEG up + 30.48% to close at N1.37

INTENEGINS up + 25.25% to close at N1.24

CONOIL up + 20.94% to close at N32.05

MRS up + 9.82% to close at N21.25

NNFM up + 9.74% to close at N10.70

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA down – 15.15% to close at N0.28

PRESTIGE down – 13.04% to close at N0.40

JAPAULGOLD down – 11.76% to close at N0.30

MBENEFITS down – 11.11% to close at N0.32

ROYALEX down – 9.76% to close at N0.74

Summary

Twenty-four (24) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than fifty-five (55) equities in the previous week. Forty-five (45) equities depreciated at a price higher than twenty-seven (27) in the previous week, while eighty-eight (88) equities remained unchanged, higher than seventy-five (75) equities recorded in the previous week.