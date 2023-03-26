The LearnHub Institute is pleased to announce its second Women, Wealth, and Real Estate Conference with the theme:

“Women, Wealth, and Real Estate: Confronting the biases and bridging the Inequalities through technology and innovation”.

The hybrid conference is set to hold as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30th March 2023

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 9:00 AM Prompt

WWR Series is a specialty conference series curated by the LearnHub Institute to champion the cause of women’s participation in real estate investing and wealth creation. The WWR Series is scheduled to be held in March of each year – in commemoration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

This year’s edition will gather first-in-class female thought leaders to inspire, guide, and provide valuable information and direction to women who are aspiring to commence their journey to real estate investing. Amongst the speakers lined up for this event are:

Dr. Chii Akporji, Board Chair, Shelter Afrique

Mrs. Jumoke Akinwunmi, Co-Founder/Managing Director- Alitheia Capital

Omobolanle Adekoya, Partner, PWC- West Market Capital Markets Accounting Advisory Leader

Folusho Olaniyan, Independent Director Odu’a Investment Company Limite

Deborah Nicol-Omeruah, Independent Member, RICS Standards & Regulations Board

A key highlight of the event will be the inauguration of the WWR Conference Advisory Council which will be responsible for policy development, and operational and all administrative matters geared at the realization of the core objectives of the WWR Conferences.

With a lineup of 3 plenary sessions and 2 power panels, this free-to-attend conference is open to all women looking to commence their journey to real estate investing. The conference is organized in partnership with Thinkmint, DealHQ Partners, API, BusinessDay, Castles Lifestyle Magazine, and Financial Nigeria.

Attendance is free but registration is mandatory, click HERE to register or check out our website at https://wwrconferences.com