Nigerian Air will commence operations before May 29 th .

. FG said it is taking necessary measures to overcome the hurdles (lingering court case) introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

Ethiopian Airlines admitted asking the Federal Government of Nigeria for 15 years tax moratorium, among other incentives, for it to partner on the botched national carrier project, Nigeria Air.

The Nigerian Government revealed that the proposed National carrier, Nigerian Air will commence operations before May 29th.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika at the National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023, on Thursday in Abuja.

The said it is taking necessary measures to overcome the hurdles (lingering court case) introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

May 29th

The Aviation Minister revealed that the National Carrier will take to the sky before May 29, adding that the Muhammadu Buhari administration had supported local airlines more than all previous governments in the country, which he says will create numerous jobs and better opportunities in the industry when fully established.

“About 50 pilots have come to me complaining about their unemployment status. The national carrier should be able to employ more pilots and create other job opportunities.

“Ethiopian Airlines, the offered bidder for the national carrier is highly competent and profitable enough to add value to the Nigerian aviation sector”

Airports

The Minister added that FG focused on investment in airports terminals by the private sector and airside infrastructure in the last couple of years, adding that the Ministry supported the development of associated services such as aircraft maintenance and airport service providers, he said:

“ By the investment in air navigation systems to provide and improve safety, and enhanced air traffic management services.

“Support financing of airlines and other aircraft-related investments based on the feasibility, transition gaps and sustainability of the such investment.

“Also, providing an overview of the infrastructural developments and other allied achievements in the Aviation Sector since the inception of President Buhari’s administration.”

Media Aide to the Presidency, Bashir Ahmed revealed that the Minister said the Federal Government is taking necessary measures On the National Carrier (Nigeria Air), to overcome the hurdles (lingering court case) introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

Legal Hurdles

Ethiopian Airlines admitted asking the Federal Government of Nigeria for 15 years tax moratorium, among other incentives, for it to partner on the botched national carrier project, Nigeria Air.

The airline argued that its request was a normal practice in international investment negotiations, insisting that it had not violated any known law in the country or elsewhere.

This was contained in the airline’s defence against the suit filed by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) at the Federal High Court in Lagos as the 2nd defendant in the case.

Recall Nairametrics also reported that the Aviation Minister yesterday assured aviation unions and stakeholders that the concession of airports will not lead to job losses in the industry.

The Minister in a statement by the Ministry of Aviation urged that there would be no job losses as the sector is important to Nigeria’s economy, the statement read:

“Hon. Minister of Aviation HadiSirika has assured that there will be no job loss in the concession of Airports.

“Speaking during the National Stakeholders forum at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, today, 23rd March 2023, Sirika said the aviation industry is key to the development of any nation.

“Speaking on the Aviation industry roadmap of 2016, he said a lot of items within the roadmap have been achieved such as the signing of the Aviation Act, Nigeria Airspace Management Act and so on.