Nigeria recorded food inflation of 24.35% year-on-year in the last month from 24.32% in January.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has warned traders who artificially increase the price of food during Ramadan, calling the act” exploitation”.

The President disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening to usher in the holy Month of Ramadan.

He urged Nigerians to also share food and drinks with the less fortunate and put the best teachings of Islam into practice, such as kindness and the love of humanity

President Muhammadu Buhari noted that Ramadan is an opportunity to practice and for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah.

“As we begin the holy month of Ramadan, let us use this opportunity to put the best teachings of Islam into practice, such as kindness and the love of humanity.

“This is an occasion for deep reflection, greater fear of Allah, and avoidance of all evils that harm humanity.

The President added that those who artificially increase the price of goods during the period of exploitation against the spirit of Ramadan

“As we begin this season of fasting, let us not forget that Ramadan is not only about abstaining from eating and drinking, but it is also a reminder to refrain from all evil and transgressions.

“I am particularly aware of the activities of traders who artificially increase the prices of their goods, including food, at the beginning of every month of Ramadan. This kind of exploitation is against the spirit of Ramadan and the spirit of Islam.

He urged Nigerians observing this important occasion in the spiritual life of Muslims, to share food and drinks with the less fortunate, adding that by sharing our blessings with others, Allah will multiply our rewards for good deeds.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), declared Thursday, March 23, as the first day of Ramadan 1444 AH in Nigeria.

Abubakar said the new moon was sighted in different parts of the country and that reports of the moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organisations from across the country.

“After due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and states committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan signifying the end of Sha’aban 1444 AH.

”In accordance with Islamic law, Muslims are to commence fasting on Thursday accordingly,” he declared.

The Sultan urged the Muslim faithful to devote themselves fully to the worship of Allah throughout the holy month, urging them to use the period to pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the nation.

“We have chosen leaders that will take the affairs of our country and States in some months to come, we should continue to pray for them in order to be able to redeem their promises to us.

“No one should maltreat anyone or cause destruction that will affect our relationships, especially against those perceived to be political opponents.

President Buhari’s worry comes after Nigeria’s food inflation hit 24.35% year-on-year in February month from 24.32% recorded in the previous month.

According to the NBS, the rise in food inflation was caused by increased prices of Oil and Fat, Bread and Cereals, Potatoes, Yam and Other Tubers, Fish, Fruits, Meat, Vegetable, and Food Products.