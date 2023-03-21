Key highlights

WIA supports young African women leaders between the ages of 25 to 40 through a mentorship and training program.

The program will provide African women leaders with high-quality support throughout their professional careers to reach their full potential and contribute to the continent’s development.

The application deadline is 21st of April, 2023.

The WIA Young Leaders 2023 program is inviting applications for its third edition. The program is created in collaboration with Dior, the French investment bank Lazard, Huawei Northern Africa, KPMG France, and TotalEnergies.

WIA and its partners for the past two editions have been supporting and spotlighting young African women leaders who are tasked with being defining figures in the continent’s economic development.

This year, some select women will be selected from this training course that will emphasize women’s leadership and future-ready skills. They will receive support from well-known mentors and have the chance to have an immersive experience through a business trip to a significant global economic hub.

Benefits of the program

Participants will have access to a top-tier professional network, receive training, meet thought leaders in their fields, and gain high visibility at international events in the course of the business trip that will be provided to them.

This initiative, which is a part of the fight for equal opportunities, enables the development of young African women leaders by providing them with high-quality support throughout their professional careers and social ascents, allowing them to reach their full potential.

The opportunity to network with prominent individuals and mentors, such as CEOs, ministers, journalists, business or public figures, and serial entrepreneurs. The opportunity to receive training on boards, media training, career coaching, and other specialized training, and the opportunity to benefit from inter-Oneida visibility.

Selection criteria

Women between the ages of 25 and 40, depending on their level of experience

Women born in an African country or have parents who were born in Africa

Women engaged in the social development of the continent and possessed leadership qualities (humility, empathy, and resilience).

Candidates with “self-made” backgrounds will receive special consideration.

Ability to assume high-level responsibilities. Vision for what Africa should become in the future.

Willingness to balance business practices, social impact, and public/private dialogue.

Strong persuasion abilities combined with a desire for teamwork.

Women who are either Francophone or Anglophone or ideally bilingual.

Application process

The application deadline is 21 April 2023 at midnight (French time). Young African women who qualify can apply for the programme here.