The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill seeking to give legal backing to the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria.
The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, scaled third reading on Tuesday during plenary and was passed.
The Institute will provide professional training to Directors in the Public and Private Sectors to facilitate effective governance, public accountability and professional efficiency in administering the Public and Private Sectors in Nigeria.
