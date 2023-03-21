Charterhouse is pleased to announce the opening of its first international school in Africa, Charterhouse Lagos, in September 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the history of the 400-year-old prestigious British institution as it continues to expand internationally following the opening of its first international school in Malaysia in 2021. As the first British independent school in West Africa, this is a historic opportunity for parents to enrol their children in a world class school that will offer the best of contemporary educational thinking with the finest traditions in British independent schooling.

Situated in Ogombo, on the Lekki peninsula, on 70 hectares of land, the school is rooted in the traditions and values of the British education system, and blends this with five-star facilities, innovative-thinking and first-class teachers who have both global knowledge and local experience. It shares its culture and core values with its sister school in the UK but is unmistakably rooted in Nigeria. The founding head of the school is John Todd who has more than 25 years of education experience across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Initially offering primary school education, the school will grow to offer boarding for secondary students from 2026 and eventually expand to cater for the full 5 to 18 age range. The world class facilities will be used to offer a British education that equips students to study anywhere in the world and will give them access to best-fit universities.

From today, Charterhouse Lagos will be taking registrations from interested parents whose children will be in Years 1-4 in September 2024. With a strictly controlled admissions criteria and limited spaces, we welcome parents to visit us in our Admissions Suite to meet the team, see the school model, and soak up the history of this quintessentially English school offering world class education in the heart of Nigeria.

Dr Alex Peterken, Head at Charterhouse UK, said. “I Extend a warm welcome to Charterhouse Lagos as they join the growing Charterhouse family of schools. Charterhouse Lagos will provide a British education in the heart of Nigeria. The teams from both schools share values and educational standards and have worked tirelessly to create a unique and wonderful opportunity for children in Lagos.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony between Charterhouse and Charterhouse Lagos in Godalming, UK, Mr Gordon Zhao, Executive Chairman of Charterhouse Lagos, expressed his delight at the new partnership. “It is an exciting opportunity to learn from the 400-year history of Charterhouse to deliver amazing educational opportunities to Lagos and Africa. We are committed to offering a world class education with outstanding facilities that will be unmatched in West Africa.”

Mr. John Todd, the Director of Education and Founding Head of Charterhouse Lagos, said, “I want to thank all those who have worked so hard to bring the schools together and make this signing ceremony a reality. The team in Lagos is proud to bring Charterhouse to Nigeria and looks forward to working together to make a real difference to so many lives over the coming years. Nigeria and Lagos deserve a world class school and Charterhouse Lagos is set to bring that dream to fruition for so many families.”

Charterhouse is one of the seven great British boarding schools with over 400 years of educational excellence. Charterhouse Lagos will leverage this heritage to support the local community, offer teacher training programmes and contribute to the development of education in Lagos State and Nigeria.

Visit our website – www.charterhouselagos.com or contact us at admissions@charterhouselagos.com