Key highlights

The French Embassy in Nigeria is offering master’s scholarship at a French university for the academic year 2023/2024.

The scholarship covers various fields of study, including Computer Science, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and more.

Eligible applicants must be Nigerian, under 35 years old, hold a Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma in science/engineering/technology, and be fully committed to studying in France.

The French Embassy in Nigeria is launching a new scholarship programme to fund a master’s degree at a French university for the academic year 2023/2024.

The fields of study that this scholarship covers include Computer Science, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Interaction, Optics, Image, Vision & Multimedia.

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs is funding the programme which is implemented by the French Embassy and Campus France Nigeria in collaboration with the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research.

The scholarship benefits: If the scholar is admitted to M1 (first year of Masters’s), the scholarship will cover two academic years. On the other hand, if the scholar is admitted to M2 (second year of master’s) the scholarship will cover one academic year.

Throughout the program, the following benefits will be provided – transportation, a monthly allowance, assistance in finding affordable student housing, and healthcare coverage.

Eligibility criteria: To qualify for the scholarship programme, you must meet the following requirements-

Be a Nigerian and reside in Nigeria

Be up to 35 years old

Hold a Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma in science/engineering/technology

Have completed National Youth Service

Be fully committed to taking up a course of study in France for the academic year beginning September/October 2023/2024

Required documents: As part of your application process, you must submit the following documents-

Copy of your international passport data page (valid for a minimum of two (2) years)

Detailed CV

Personal statement

Bachelor’s diploma or equivalent

Undergraduate transcript

Recommendation letter from your university (not mandatory but strongly recommended)

The programme timeline: The call for applications is open between March 17th 2023 and April 16th 2023 at 11:59 pm Nigeria time.

March 17th: A webinar will provide students will all the useful information to prepare their applications

April 16th: Deadline for applications

May 8th 2023: Interview of the eligible candidates

May 17th 2023: Results and guidance to host university in France

September/October 2023: Departure to France

How to apply: The above documents and complete application should be sent to this email before 11:59 pm on April 16th 2023.

The title of your email must be in this format:

Last name| First Name|Application to France Nigeria Scholarship Program

The title of the documents must be as followed:

Number of documents | Last name| First Name|Type of document

Applicants are to ensure that their documents are readable.

After sending the documents, applicants must fill in the following Google form.

Only applications following this guideline will receive an acknowledgement of receipt of the complete application and will be considered for selection.

To find the complete guideline for application, visit Campus France Nigeria’s website which can be found here