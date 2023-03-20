Key highlights
- Hyacinth Alia beat his closest rival, Titus Uba of the PDP by 222,913 votes to win the Benue State Governorship election.
- He won 17 LGAs out of the 23 LGAs in the state.
- INEC declared the result of the election despite the pending election in Kwande LGA.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a catholic priest and the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Benue State.
Alia was elected as the governor after polling 473,933 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr. Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came a distant second, with 251,020 votes, while the Labour Party candidate, Herman Hembe, recorded 41,881 votes to come third.
Declaring the result of the election, the State Returning Officer, Professor Farouk Kuta, said he was relying on the “provisions of section 24(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Electoral Guideline of INEC to the declare the result of the election” despite the pending election in Kwande LGA.
Alia, who is a member of the ruling APC, is expected to take over from Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP, a strong member of the G5 or integrity group.
The Governor-elect wins in 17 out of 23 LGAs
A breakdown of the result declared by the commission showed that the APC won in 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the 23 LGAs of the state, PDP took 4 LGAs while LP took one LGA.
The declared result also indicates that the total valid votes in the election stood at 756,903, the total votes cast was 768,404, while the total Rejected votes in the election stood at 11,499.
It was reported that shortly after the announcement of the outcome of the election, supporters of the APC took to the streets of Makurdi to celebrate the victory of the Catholic Priest.
Meanwhile, the electoral body has scheduled the State Assembly election in the two State Constituencies of Kwande LGA for Tuesday, March 21.
The Commission explained that the shift became necessary after printing errors were discovered on the ballot papers and result sheets to be used in the election in the two Constituencies that make up the LGA.
A statement issued Monday and signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye said a decision on the new date was reached after consultations with stakeholders in the area.
Please find below a breakdown of the results from the 22 LGAs as declared by the Collation Officers at the State Collation Centre in Makurdi.
1.Apa LGA:
Accre voters: 17,435
APC: 7,925
LP: 465
PDP: 7,806
VALID VOTES: 16,520
Rejected votes: 485
Total voted cast: 17,005
2. Tarka LGA:
Reg Voters: 55,464
Accre voters: 20,939
Votes by parties
APC: 16,422
LP: 175
PDP: 3,748
Valid votes: 20,632
Rejected Votes: 299
Votes cast: 20,931
3.Ukum LGA:
Reg Voters: 142,119
Accre voters: 39,425
Votes by parties
APC: 28,503
LP: 439
PDP: 9,418
Valid votes: 38,640
Rejected Votes: 785
Votes cast: 39,425
4.Obi LGA:
Reg Voters: 69,126
Accre voters: 17,759
Votes by parties
APC: 9,897
LP: 1185
PDP: 6,267
Valid votes: 17,519
Rejected Votes: 240
Votes cast: 17,759
5.Agatu LGA:
Reg Voters: 64,315
Accre voters: 18,407
Votes by parties
APC: 7,482
LP: 216
PDP: 9,934
Valid votes: 17,943
Rejected Votes: 464
Votes cast: 18,407
6. Gwer East LGA:
Reg Voters: 99,851
Accre voters: 34,111
Votes by parties
APC: 20,083
LP: 1,272
PDP: 12,085
Valid votes: 33,601
Rejected Votes: 283
Votes cast: 33,924
7.Ado LGA:
No Reg Voters: 83,199
Accre voters: 14,811
Votes by parties
APC: 8,662
LP: 308
PDP: 4,379
Valid votes: 14,355
Rejected Votes: 448
Votes cast: 14803
8.Logo:
Reg Voters: 114,100
Accre voters: 33,114
Votes by parties
APC: 15,574
LP: 296
PDP: 16,385
Valid votes: 32,582
Rejected Votes: 509
Votes cast: 33,091
9.Gwer West:
Reg Voters: 74,563
Accre voters: 26,333
Votes by parties
APC: 10,947
LP: 1,509
PDP: 13,609
Valid votes: 26,155
Rejected Votes: 175
Votes cast: 26,330
10.Katsina-Ala LGA:
Reg Voters: 168,318
Accre Voters: 42,189
Votes by parties:
APC: 34,347
LP: 176
PDP: 6,716
Valid votes: 41,669
Rejected: 520
Votes cast: 42, 189
11.Buruku LGA:
Reg Voters: 129,696
Accre voters: 46,418
Votes by parties:
APC: 34,713
LP: 1,155
PDP: 9,513
Valid votes cast: 45,937
Rejected votes: 470
Votes cast: 46,407
12.Gboko LGA:
Reg Voters: 249,636
Accre voters: 77,230
Votes by parties:
APC: 53,985
LP: 1,493
PDP: 18,773
Valid votes cast: 75,316
Rejected votes: 1,261
Votes cast: 76,577
13.Ohimini LGA:
Reg Voters: 46,713
Accre voters: 15,918
Votes by parties:
APC: 7,233
LP: 973
PDP: 6,785
Valid votes cast: 15,751
Rejected votes: 157
Votes cast: 15,908
14.Guma LGA:
Reg Voters: 114,054
Accre voters: 38,889
Votes by parties:
APC: 15,371
LP: 535
PDP: 22,083
Valid votes cast: 38,239
Rejected votes: 505
Votes cast 38,744
15.Ushongo LGA:
Reg Voters: 111,769
Accre voters: 43,228
Votes by parties:
APC: 31,946
LP: 913
PDP: 8,879
Valid votes cast: 42,655
Rejected votes: 566
Votes cast 43,221
16.Ogbadibo LGA:
Reg Voters: 72,231
Accre voters: 16,242
Votes by parties:
APC: 7,627
LP: 405
PDP: 6,032
Valid votes cast: 15,843
Rejected votes: 399
Votes cast: 16,242
17. Oju LGA:
Reg Voters: 110,166
Accre voters: 28,576
Votes by parties:
APC: 17,245
LP: 1,611
PDP: 8,811
Valid votes cast: 28,142
Rejected votes: 433
Votes cast: 28,575
18.Makurdi LGA:
Reg Voters: 305,600
Accre voters: 76,027
Votes by parties:
APC: 56, 432
LP: 3,792
PDP: 12,329
Valid votes cast: 74,565
Rejected votes: 1,343
Votes cast: 75,908
19.Vandeikya LGA:
Reg Voters: 163,980
Accre voters: 62,105
Votes by parties:
APC: 46,786
LP: 129
PDP: 12,988
Valid votes cast: 61,492
Rejected votes: 605
Votes cast 62,097
20.Otukpo LGA:
Reg Voters: 149,987
Accre voters: 37,567
Votes by parties:
APC: 19,430
LP: 2,187
PDP: 12,834
Valid votes cast: 36,898
Rejected votes: 658
Votes cast 37,556
21.Konshisha LGA:
Reg Voters: 131461
Accre voters: 43779
Votes by parties:
APC: 13,997
LP: 21,606
PDP: 5,905
Valid votes cast: 43106
Rejected votes: 673
Votes cast: 43,779
22.Okpokwu LGA:
Reg Voters: 76,366
Accre voters: 19,544
Votes by parties:
APC: 9,326
LP: 1,039
PDP: 8,634
Valid votes cast: 19303
Rejected votes: 221
Votes cast: 19524
