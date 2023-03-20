Key highlights

Hyacinth Alia beat his closest rival, Titus Uba of the PDP by 222,913 votes to win the Benue State Governorship election.

He won 17 LGAs out of the 23 LGAs in the state.

INEC declared the result of the election despite the pending election in Kwande LGA.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a catholic priest and the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Benue State.

Alia was elected as the governor after polling 473,933 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr. Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came a distant second, with 251,020 votes, while the Labour Party candidate, Herman Hembe, recorded 41,881 votes to come third.

Declaring the result of the election, the State Returning Officer, Professor Farouk Kuta, said he was relying on the “provisions of section 24(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Electoral Guideline of INEC to the declare the result of the election” despite the pending election in Kwande LGA.

Alia, who is a member of the ruling APC, is expected to take over from Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP, a strong member of the G5 or integrity group.

The Governor-elect wins in 17 out of 23 LGAs

A breakdown of the result declared by the commission showed that the APC won in 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the 23 LGAs of the state, PDP took 4 LGAs while LP took one LGA.

The declared result also indicates that the total valid votes in the election stood at 756,903, the total votes cast was 768,404, while the total Rejected votes in the election stood at 11,499.

It was reported that shortly after the announcement of the outcome of the election, supporters of the APC took to the streets of Makurdi to celebrate the victory of the Catholic Priest.

Meanwhile, the electoral body has scheduled the State Assembly election in the two State Constituencies of Kwande LGA for Tuesday, March 21.

The Commission explained that the shift became necessary after printing errors were discovered on the ballot papers and result sheets to be used in the election in the two Constituencies that make up the LGA.

A statement issued Monday and signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye said a decision on the new date was reached after consultations with stakeholders in the area.

Please find below a breakdown of the results from the 22 LGAs as declared by the Collation Officers at the State Collation Centre in Makurdi.

1.Apa LGA:

Accre voters: 17,435

APC: 7,925

LP: 465

PDP: 7,806

VALID VOTES: 16,520

Rejected votes: 485

Total voted cast: 17,005

2. Tarka LGA:

Reg Voters: 55,464

Accre voters: 20,939

Votes by parties

APC: 16,422

LP: 175

PDP: 3,748

Valid votes: 20,632

Rejected Votes: 299

Votes cast: 20,931

3.Ukum LGA:

Reg Voters: 142,119

Accre voters: 39,425

Votes by parties

APC: 28,503

LP: 439

PDP: 9,418

Valid votes: 38,640

Rejected Votes: 785

Votes cast: 39,425

4.Obi LGA:

Reg Voters: 69,126

Accre voters: 17,759

Votes by parties

APC: 9,897

LP: 1185

PDP: 6,267

Valid votes: 17,519

Rejected Votes: 240

Votes cast: 17,759

5.Agatu LGA:

Reg Voters: 64,315

Accre voters: 18,407

Votes by parties

APC: 7,482

LP: 216

PDP: 9,934

Valid votes: 17,943

Rejected Votes: 464

Votes cast: 18,407

6. Gwer East LGA:

Reg Voters: 99,851

Accre voters: 34,111

Votes by parties

APC: 20,083

LP: 1,272

PDP: 12,085

Valid votes: 33,601

Rejected Votes: 283

Votes cast: 33,924

7.Ado LGA:

No Reg Voters: 83,199

Accre voters: 14,811

Votes by parties

APC: 8,662

LP: 308

PDP: 4,379

Valid votes: 14,355

Rejected Votes: 448

Votes cast: 14803

8.Logo:

Reg Voters: 114,100

Accre voters: 33,114

Votes by parties

APC: 15,574

LP: 296

PDP: 16,385

Valid votes: 32,582

Rejected Votes: 509

Votes cast: 33,091

9.Gwer West:

Reg Voters: 74,563

Accre voters: 26,333

Votes by parties

APC: 10,947

LP: 1,509

PDP: 13,609

Valid votes: 26,155

Rejected Votes: 175

Votes cast: 26,330

10.Katsina-Ala LGA:

Reg Voters: 168,318

Accre Voters: 42,189

Votes by parties:

APC: 34,347

LP: 176

PDP: 6,716

Valid votes: 41,669

Rejected: 520

Votes cast: 42, 189

11.Buruku LGA:

Reg Voters: 129,696

Accre voters: 46,418

Votes by parties:

APC: 34,713

LP: 1,155

PDP: 9,513

Valid votes cast: 45,937

Rejected votes: 470

Votes cast: 46,407

12.Gboko LGA:

Reg Voters: 249,636

Accre voters: 77,230

Votes by parties:

APC: 53,985

LP: 1,493

PDP: 18,773

Valid votes cast: 75,316

Rejected votes: 1,261

Votes cast: 76,577

13.Ohimini LGA:

Reg Voters: 46,713

Accre voters: 15,918

Votes by parties:

APC: 7,233

LP: 973

PDP: 6,785

Valid votes cast: 15,751

Rejected votes: 157

Votes cast: 15,908

14.Guma LGA:

Reg Voters: 114,054

Accre voters: 38,889

Votes by parties:

APC: 15,371

LP: 535

PDP: 22,083

Valid votes cast: 38,239

Rejected votes: 505

Votes cast 38,744

15.Ushongo LGA:

Reg Voters: 111,769

Accre voters: 43,228

Votes by parties:

APC: 31,946

LP: 913

PDP: 8,879

Valid votes cast: 42,655

Rejected votes: 566

Votes cast 43,221

16.Ogbadibo LGA:

Reg Voters: 72,231

Accre voters: 16,242

Votes by parties:

APC: 7,627

LP: 405

PDP: 6,032

Valid votes cast: 15,843

Rejected votes: 399

Votes cast: 16,242

17. Oju LGA:

Reg Voters: 110,166

Accre voters: 28,576

Votes by parties:

APC: 17,245

LP: 1,611

PDP: 8,811

Valid votes cast: 28,142

Rejected votes: 433

Votes cast: 28,575

18.Makurdi LGA:

Reg Voters: 305,600

Accre voters: 76,027

Votes by parties:

APC: 56, 432

LP: 3,792

PDP: 12,329

Valid votes cast: 74,565

Rejected votes: 1,343

Votes cast: 75,908

19.Vandeikya LGA:

Reg Voters: 163,980

Accre voters: 62,105

Votes by parties:

APC: 46,786

LP: 129

PDP: 12,988

Valid votes cast: 61,492

Rejected votes: 605

Votes cast 62,097

20.Otukpo LGA:

Reg Voters: 149,987

Accre voters: 37,567

Votes by parties:

APC: 19,430

LP: 2,187

PDP: 12,834

Valid votes cast: 36,898

Rejected votes: 658

Votes cast 37,556

21.Konshisha LGA:

Reg Voters: 131461

Accre voters: 43779

Votes by parties:

APC: 13,997

LP: 21,606

PDP: 5,905

Valid votes cast: 43106

Rejected votes: 673

Votes cast: 43,779

22.Okpokwu LGA:

Reg Voters: 76,366

Accre voters: 19,544

Votes by parties:

APC: 9,326

LP: 1,039

PDP: 8,634

Valid votes cast: 19303

Rejected votes: 221

Votes cast: 19524