Key highlights

Nigerian equities market closed bearish last week, with the All-Share Index depreciating by 1.58%.

Financial Services Industry led the activity chart, contributing 64.14% and 59.97% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

19 equities appreciated, 47 depreciated, and 91 remained unchanged during the week.

The Nigerian equities market closed bearish last week as the All-Share Index depreciated by 1.58%, against the 0.48% growth recorded during the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group and seen by Nairametrics.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 1.58% from 55,794.51 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 54,915.39index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N29.916trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 1.60% and a year-to-date gain of 7.15%.

Equity market performance

A total of 853.745 million shares valued at N11.84 billion were traded during the week across 18,543 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.023 billion units of shares valued at N20.221 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 18,650 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 547.566 million shares valued at N7.100 billion traded in 9,419 deals; thereby contributing 64.14%and 59.97%to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 85.145 million worth N134.734 million in 717deals, while the e Consumer Goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 52.981 million shares worth N1.584billionin 2,865deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely TRANSCORP, ZENITHand STERLNBANK accounted for 226.004millionshares worth N2.041 billion in 2,613deals, contributing 26.47% and 17.24%to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 5 indexes finished higher while 14 finished low.

Top Gainers

PRESTIGE up + 9.76% to close at N0.45

ENAMELWA up + 9.57% to close at N17.75

UPL up + 9.34% to close at N1.99

CWG up + 8.79% to close at N0.99

FTNCOCOA up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

Top Losers

UCAPdown – 16.72% to close at N12.20

LINKASSURE down – 10.87% to close at N0.41

ETI down – 10.00% to close at N10.80

IMGdown – 9.32% to close at N7.30

NPFMCRFBK down – 8.47% to close at N1.73

Summary

Nineteen (19) equities appreciated during the week lower than twenty-two (22) equities in the previous week. Forty-seven (47)equities depreciated lower than forty-one (41) in the previous week, while ninety-one (91) equities remained unchanged, lower than ninety-four (94)equities recorded in the previous week.