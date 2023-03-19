Key highlights

Seyi Makinde beat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of APC by 307,071 votes to win the Oyo State Governorship election.

He won in 31 out of the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state with APC, Teslim Folarin winning only 2 LGAs.

He is the only member of the PDP G5 governors or Integrity group that won his election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent Governor of Oyo State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde, as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Makinde polled 563,756 votes to beat his closest rival, (All Progressive Congress) APC’s Teslim Folarin, who came second with 256,685 votes, while Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord party came a distant third with 38,357 votes.

The victory of Makinde, who is a key member of the G5 governors that opposed the presidential candidate of their party, is coming against the backdrop of the huge loss recorded by the PDP in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023.

Makinde won 31 out of 33 LGAs in the state

The INEC Returning Officer for Oyo State, Professor Adebayo Simeon, who declared Makinde as the winner, said, “That Makinde Oluseyi Abiodun of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected by the Returning Officer, Prof Adebayo Simeon on this day 19th of March 2023.”

Makinde won 31 out of the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, while Folarin came second by winning 2 local governments of Irepo and Ore-lope.

Before Saturday, Makinde was the last of the PDP G5 or Integrity Group with an election. Already, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), who are about to complete their 2 terms in office each, all lost their senatorial bid while Nyesom Wike (Rivers) who is also completing his second term as governor didn’t run for any elective post.

With the defeat of three of his comrades, the focus shifted to Makinde before the March 18 poll. However, with his declaration as the winner by INEC, Makinde survived the defeat suffered by other G5 members.

Find below the results from each LGA as announced by INEC;

1) Ona-Ara Local Government

Accord: 1,212

APC: 5,510

PDP: 17,326

2) Ibadan Northwest Local Government

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19007

3) Ibarapa East Local Government

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

4) Afijio Local Government

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

5) Atiba Local Government

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

6) Orire Local Government

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

7) Ibadan Southwest Local Government

A: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

8) Oluyole Local Government

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

9) Atisbo Local Government

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

10) Saki East Local Government

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

11) Surulere Local Government

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554

12) Itewiwaju Local Government

Accord: 2036

APC: 4,597

PDP: 8034

13) Ogo Oluwa Local Government

Accord: 50

APC: 5,570

PDP: 10,930

14) Irepo Local Government

Accord: 388

APC: 9,785

PDP: 7,193

15) Olorunsogo Local Government

Accord: 998

APC: 4,851

PDP: 5,838

16) Ibadan Northeast Local Government

Accord: 1,564

APC: 8,486

PDP: 29,396

17) Ogbomosho South Local Government

Accord: 10

APC: 8,257

PDP: 17,693

18) Ibadan Southeast Local Government

Accord: 1,846

APC: 9,147

PDP: 23,585

19) Ibarapa North Local Government

Accord: 563

APC: 5,678

PDP: 10,845

20) Ibarapa Central Local Government

Accord: 1,455

APC: 6,287

PDP: 10,491

21) Oyo West Local Government

Accord: 431

APC: 7,599

PDP: 15,084

22) Oyo East Local Government

Accord: 571

APC: 6,999

PDP: 15,751

23) Ogbomosho North Local Government

Accord: 562

APC: 10,661

PDP: 20,387

24) Ido Local Government

Accord: 822

APC: 7,865

PDP: 19,284

25) Kajola Local Government

Accord: 1,710

APC: 9,523

PDP: 13,562

26) Lagelu Local Government

Accord: 886

APC: 10,661

PDP: 19,104

27) Ibadan North Local Government

Accord: 2,120

APC: 11,883

PDP: 39,658

28) Iseyin Local Government

Accord: 501

APC: 9,694

PDP: 25,740

29) Egbeda Local Government

Accord: 3072

APC: 7,377

PDP: 30,444

30) Saki West Local Government

Accord: 607

APC: 13,753

PDP: 17,452

31) Ore-lope Local Government

Accord: 1602

APC: 7077

PDP: 6,483

32) Iwajowa Local Government

Accord: 269

APC: 6,441

PDP: 9029

33) Akinyele Local Government

Accord: 1287

APC: 9,445

PDP: 28,920