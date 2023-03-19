Key highlights
- Seyi Makinde beat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of APC by 307,071 votes to win the Oyo State Governorship election.
- He won in 31 out of the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state with APC, Teslim Folarin winning only 2 LGAs.
- He is the only member of the PDP G5 governors or Integrity group that won his election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent Governor of Oyo State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde, as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.
Makinde polled 563,756 votes to beat his closest rival, (All Progressive Congress) APC’s Teslim Folarin, who came second with 256,685 votes, while Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord party came a distant third with 38,357 votes.
The victory of Makinde, who is a key member of the G5 governors that opposed the presidential candidate of their party, is coming against the backdrop of the huge loss recorded by the PDP in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023.
Makinde won 31 out of 33 LGAs in the state
- The INEC Returning Officer for Oyo State, Professor Adebayo Simeon, who declared Makinde as the winner, said, “That Makinde Oluseyi Abiodun of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected by the Returning Officer, Prof Adebayo Simeon on this day 19th of March 2023.”
Makinde won 31 out of the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, while Folarin came second by winning 2 local governments of Irepo and Ore-lope.
Before Saturday, Makinde was the last of the PDP G5 or Integrity Group with an election. Already, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), who are about to complete their 2 terms in office each, all lost their senatorial bid while Nyesom Wike (Rivers) who is also completing his second term as governor didn’t run for any elective post.
With the defeat of three of his comrades, the focus shifted to Makinde before the March 18 poll. However, with his declaration as the winner by INEC, Makinde survived the defeat suffered by other G5 members.
Find below the results from each LGA as announced by INEC;
1) Ona-Ara Local Government
Accord: 1,212
APC: 5,510
PDP: 17,326
2) Ibadan Northwest Local Government
Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19007
3) Ibarapa East Local Government
Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125
4) Afijio Local Government
Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139
5) Atiba Local Government
Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389
6) Orire Local Government
Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767
7) Ibadan Southwest Local Government
A: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273
8) Oluyole Local Government
Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700
9) Atisbo Local Government
Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199
10) Saki East Local Government
Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374
11) Surulere Local Government
Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554
12) Itewiwaju Local Government
Accord: 2036
APC: 4,597
PDP: 8034
13) Ogo Oluwa Local Government
Accord: 50
APC: 5,570
PDP: 10,930
14) Irepo Local Government
Accord: 388
APC: 9,785
PDP: 7,193
15) Olorunsogo Local Government
Accord: 998
APC: 4,851
PDP: 5,838
16) Ibadan Northeast Local Government
Accord: 1,564
APC: 8,486
PDP: 29,396
17) Ogbomosho South Local Government
Accord: 10
APC: 8,257
PDP: 17,693
18) Ibadan Southeast Local Government
Accord: 1,846
APC: 9,147
PDP: 23,585
19) Ibarapa North Local Government
Accord: 563
APC: 5,678
PDP: 10,845
20) Ibarapa Central Local Government
Accord: 1,455
APC: 6,287
PDP: 10,491
21) Oyo West Local Government
Accord: 431
APC: 7,599
PDP: 15,084
22) Oyo East Local Government
Accord: 571
APC: 6,999
PDP: 15,751
23) Ogbomosho North Local Government
Accord: 562
APC: 10,661
PDP: 20,387
24) Ido Local Government
Accord: 822
APC: 7,865
PDP: 19,284
25) Kajola Local Government
Accord: 1,710
APC: 9,523
PDP: 13,562
26) Lagelu Local Government
Accord: 886
APC: 10,661
PDP: 19,104
27) Ibadan North Local Government
Accord: 2,120
APC: 11,883
PDP: 39,658
28) Iseyin Local Government
Accord: 501
APC: 9,694
PDP: 25,740
29) Egbeda Local Government
Accord: 3072
APC: 7,377
PDP: 30,444
30) Saki West Local Government
Accord: 607
APC: 13,753
PDP: 17,452
31) Ore-lope Local Government
Accord: 1602
APC: 7077
PDP: 6,483
32) Iwajowa Local Government
Accord: 269
APC: 6,441
PDP: 9029
33) Akinyele Local Government
Accord: 1287
APC: 9,445
PDP: 28,920
