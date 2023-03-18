Key highlights

Agents of major opposition parties in Lagos were worried about the presence of thugs at their polling unit

They also worried about the absence of security agents to patrol the area to give a sense of security to the people.

Across the state, there have been reported incidents of violence during the election.

Agents of some political parties have raised alarm over an alleged presence of miscreants at some polling units around 5th Avenue, Festac Town, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

The parties that expressed concerns were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Accord (AC) and Labour Party (LP)

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), there was an outburst of complaints after members of a patrol team of the LP stopped to find out why a voter was being photographed while casting his vote.

The complaints: Mr Alfred Anozie, a member of the patrol team of the LP said they stopped at the polling unit when they saw someone taking pictures of a voter inside the voting cubicle

Earlier, a tricycle, popularly known as a keke Napep conveying about three men, had parked very close to Polling Unit 053 while votes were being cast.

When the voters, agents, and INEC officials raised alarm, one of the men was seen shouting and insisting that he would not leave the area.

Anozie said the issue was resolved after the men were told that they would call the attention of the security agents if they failed to leave the place.

He then urged the security agents at the polling units to get up and move around the environment to be sure everything was going well.

One of the voters in the area, Mr Ude Chukwuma said the elections were going on smoothly before some miscreants came with an alleged intention to disorganize the process.

“With the timely intervention of the reasonable people here, we were able to bring the situation under contro l,” he said.

What you should know: NAN also reported that despite the heavy security presence within the environment, only one Road Safety Corps member was at the polling unit. The INEC officials and materials arrived at the polling unit at 8.45 a.m, while accreditation and voting commenced at 9.43 a.m.