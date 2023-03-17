Nigeria’s election regulator, the Independent National Electoral Commission, said it awarded printing of sensitive election materials based on due diligence and also printed locally to assist in growing the national economy.

INEC disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening titled “On Award of Contract for Printing of Sensitive Election Materials.”

INEC was reacting to media reports that it awarded a contract for the printing of sensitive materials to Aishatu Dahuri Ahmed.

Binani Printing: It was alleged in the report that she owns Binani Printing Press Limited, INEC said procurement in the Commission goes through open competitive bidding and Binani Printing Press Limited was one of the security printing companies that applied to print security documents for the Commission, they added:

“After inspecting the company’s facility and carrying out due diligence at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Commission was satisfied that they are qualified printers with the requisite technical capacity, security consciousness and expertise in printing security documents,

“However, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was not listed as one of the Directors of Binani Printing Press Limited.

“The Commission decided to print all the security documents for the 2023 General elections in the country to help Nigerian printers and assist in growing the national economy.

INEC added it will continue to carry out due diligence in its procurement activities.

In case you missed it

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday debunked the allegations of alleged exclusion of Nigerians from certain regions as Ad-Hoc Staff for Governorship/State Houses of Assembly Election.

INEC said it read with great concern allegations on social media in respect of the removal of all Igbos and South-South staff in Lagos state from participating as ad-hoc staff in the state on the 18th of March, 2022.

They urged the general public to shun fake news, misinformation and disinformation and also allow INEC in Lagos state to focus on the forthcoming election.