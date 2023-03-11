The Election Tribunal in Bauchi State has granted leave to Kani Faggo of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to access sensitive materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February 25 NASS election. Faggo had contested and lost the Shira/Giade Federal Constituency election.

A three-man panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by Faggo and the APC.

The election result: Faggo had petitioned INEC, Sani Tanko and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the emergence of Tanko as the winner of the election.

He told the tribunal that inspecting all the election materials used by the INEC will aid his petition against Tanko.

Tribunal’s order: The tribunal in its ruling granted the application on the grounds that it has merit.

Consequently, the panel ordered INEC to make available all the election materials used for the conduct of the Shira/Giade Federal Constituency election to the applicant and his agents.

“ The petitioners are to take certified copies and conduct a manual and physical inspection of all the electoral materials used in the conduct of the National Assembly election into the office of a member, House of Representative of Shira/Giade Federal Constituency held on the 25th February 2023,” the panel declared.