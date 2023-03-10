The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.05% to close at 55,794.51 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N15 billion to close at N30.394 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 8.13%. The stock market has advanced by 4,198.85 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as NCR led 9 gainers, and 18 losers topped by CONOIL at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 55,794.51 points
- Previous ASI: 55,822.14 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.05%
- Y-T-D: 8.13%
- Market Cap: N30.394 trillion
- Volume: 276 million
- Value: N8.59 billion
- Deals: 3,467
NGX Top ASI gainers
- NCR up + 9.89% to close at N2.89
- NGXGROUP up + 7.26% to close at N28.80
- ARDOVA up + 6.90% to close at N17.05
- MANSARD up + 5.00% to close at N2.10
- RTBRISCOE up + 3.85% to close at N0.27
NGX Top ASI losers
- CONOIL down – 9.95% to close at N38.00
- CAVERTON down – 9.65% to close at N1.03
- CHAMPION down – 8.00% to close at N4.60
- HONYFLOUR down – 3.93% to close at N2.20
- CHAMS down – 3.85% to close at N0.25
Top 3 by Volume
- TRANSCORP–87,372,916
- BUACEMENT–70,943,613
- UBA –13,782,015
Top 3 by Value
- BUACEMENT – N7,046,657,443
- ZENITHBANK -N341,498,632
- TRANSCORP– N119,907,588
