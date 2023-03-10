The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.05% to close at 55,794.51 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N15 billion to close at N30.394 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 8.13%. The stock market has advanced by 4,198.85 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as NCR led 9 gainers, and 18 losers topped by CONOIL at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,794.51 points

Previous ASI: 55,822.14 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.05%

Y-T-D: 8.13%

Market Cap: N30.394 trillion

Volume: 276 million

Value: N8.59 billion

Deals: 3,467

NGX Top ASI gainers

NCR up + 9.89% to close at N2.89

NGXGROUP up + 7.26% to close at N28.80

ARDOVA up + 6.90% to close at N17.05

MANSARD up + 5.00% to close at N2.10

RTBRISCOE up + 3.85% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

CONOIL down – 9.95% to close at N38.00

CAVERTON down – 9.65% to close at N1.03

CHAMPION down – 8.00% to close at N4.60

HONYFLOUR down – 3.93% to close at N2.20

CHAMS down – 3.85% to close at N0.25

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP–87,372,916

BUACEMENT–70,943,613

UBA –13,782,015

Top 3 by Value

BUACEMENT – N7,046,657,443

ZENITHBANK -N341,498,632

TRANSCORP– N119,907,588