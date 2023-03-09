The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to commence an immediate investigation into the remote cause of the train and Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) accident, that occurred at the Ikeja axis of Lagos on Thursday.

A statement by Dr James Odaudu, Special Assistant to the Minister of Aviation on Public Affairs, said that the minister directed the NSIB experts to ensure an adequate investigation into the accident.

More details: Sirika described the accident as unfortunate, but assured the public of the capacity of the NSIB to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident and proffer ways of preventing recurrence in the future.

The minister also solicited the cooperation of members of the public as an investigation by the NSIB team commences. Part of the statement said:

“He commiserates with the government and people of Lagos state, especially those who have lost their loved ones, on the sad event, and prays for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.

“According to reports, two persons were confirmed killed while many sustained various degrees of injuries when a moving train rammed into a BRT bus at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of Lagos state on Thursday morning.”

Investigations ongoing: Confirming the Minister’s directive to Nairametrics, the Spokesman for NSIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, said that the bureau has already mobilized its investigators to the site for evidence gathering.

“Our investigators have been notified and we are mobilising them to the site of the accident,” he said.

He explained that during evidence gathering at the accident site, its investigators would get the necessary evidence to continue with the analysis.

In case you missed it: Eyewitness recounted that no fewer than three lives were lost in the accident where a BRT bus allegedly collided with a train on its rail line.

The train was said to be coming from Agege and rammed into the BRT vehicle which was crossing the rail to link Ikeja GRA. It then dragged the bus from Shogunle to the PWD area.