The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to abstain from electoral violence and voter apathy that could scuttle the voting process during the governorship and states’ House of Assembly elections.

The advice was given on Wednesday at an outreach programme themed “Embrace Peaceful Credible Election’’ in Suleja, the Niger State capital.

The NOA’s Director in charge of Orientation and Behaviour Modification, Mrs. Theresa Nnalue, who spoke during the outreach programme, explained that the goal of the campaign was to educate the populace about the necessity of peaceful and violence-free elections.

NOA’s advice to voters: She encouraged Nigerians to behave peacefully during the March 11 election, saying:

“We are here to sensitise the people about the March 11 governorship and state House of Assembly elections and to encourage them to come out en-mass to cast their votes in a peaceful manner.

“Our message is that let them shun violence, voter apathy and come out and participate in the March 11 governorship and state House of Assembly. Once there is no violence, votes will count.

“There is also a need for them to vote for the right person they believe he or she will cater to their needs and provide them good governance,” she said.

Advice to political parties: She also advised that parties who feel wronged should follow the proper procedure by coming to court to regain their authority rather than attempting to change the law themselves.

Additionally, Nnalue encouraged parents to tell their kids to vote peacefully and stay away from violence and troublemaking. Without peace, she claims, there can be no national growth, so peace is essential.