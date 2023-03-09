The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said that security and safety of voters will be the focus of the forthcoming governorship and state assembly election, adding that any form of voter intimidation and harassment will be met with resistance.

Rhodes-Vivour also accused politicians in the state of whipping up ethnic sentiments to divide Lagosians.

This was made known by Rhodes-Vivour while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning.

What the LP Governorship candidate is saying

Rhodes-Vivour said, “My focus now is on security and ensuring that people come out to vote and they are not intimidated or harassed because any form of intimidation or harassment will be met with resistance. It’s just that simple.’’

Recall that during the presidential and national assembly election on February 25, thugs attacked voters and disrupted the electoral process in Elegushi, Ikate, surulere and other parts of Lagos. The police said over 20 political thugs were arrested over cases of electoral violence and ballot box snatching recorded during the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly polls in the state.

We need to get the elections right

The LP governorship candidate said the postponement of the governorship and state assemblies’ elections from March 11 to March 18 has not dampened his momentum and determination to become the next governor of Lagos.

He said, “It is not about rushing an election; it is about getting it right and that is why we got the injunction to ensure that INEC actually follows its processes. There are a lot of things that must be done right if we want to get this country on the right path.’’

Rhodes-Vivour, however, said after what happened in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would have to win his trust again.

Politicians whipping up ethnicity to divide Lagosians

Rhodes-Vivour said the people of Lagos want good governance regardless of the language a leader speaks or the tribe he belongs to. He noted that he is a proper cosmopolitan Lagosian having roots with the Yoruba people and having been trained in the best institutions in the world.

The LP candidate said Lagos has always existed in harmony but politicians whip up ethnicity to divide the people of the state.

He said, “ Lagos State has been in harmony for a long time. What happens is politicians try to divide us. Let us be wary of politicians who remember that they are Yoruba when it is time for politics. When Fulani herdsmen were making incursions into Oyo and people like Sunday Igboho, Rotimi Akeredolu stood up, a lot of politicians in Lagos were quiet. They played politics with it.

“When it was time for Amotekun, they were quiet. They were quiet on so many interests of the Yoruba people because they wanted an alliance with the north. So, they put their political interest above the interest of their people. And all of a sudden, it is election time and they are reminding you that this person does not speak Yoruba.”

He further asked, “All the agberos on the streets that are wasting their lives, young men that are getting on drugs and are multiplying for years, do they meet the ones that are Yorubas and rehabilitate them, get them off the streets and ensure that they are more productive members of the society?”