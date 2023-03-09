Andela, the global network for remote technical talent, has acquired Qualified, the leading technical skills assessment platform to identify, qualify, and certify top engineers. The company disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Through the acquisition, Andela’s global talent community will also expand with the addition of more than 3.6M engineering users via Codewars, an online community powered by Qualified that enables technical talent to compete and improve their practical coding skills in gamified challenges.

Talent assessment capacity: Commenting on the acquisition, the founder, and CEO of Andela, Jeremy Johnson, said:

“ With the Qualified acquisition, Andela expands and accelerates our ability to source and expertly assess talent.

“Labor marketplaces are constrained by inefficiencies between supply, demand, and quality —Qualified allows us to address those inefficiencies by providing the certified right talent at the right time. Companies will continue to trust that talent sourced through Andela has the needed skills regardless of where they live and work.”

The Co-founder and CEO of Qualified, Jake Hoffner added:

“ The tech industry has historically relied on hiring practices that have proven to be ineffective. The expanded platform will allow companies to create hiring processes for software engineers that are predictive of their on-the-job performance. In addition, we provide companies and our growing tech community a bigger, broader, and better opportunity to connect globally.”

Over 10% of engineers worldwide are reported to have used the platform to self-assess for fun; the acquisition enables Andela to expand and accelerates its ability to source and expertly assess talent.

Optics: Andela’s recent acquisition of Qualified, the leading technical skills assessment platform, has the potential to revolutionize the tech industry’s talent assessment process.

By integrating Qualified’s platform, Andela hopes to make talent assessment more efficient and reliable, resulting in better matches between job seekers and employers, regardless of their location.

In addition to improving the talent assessment process, Andela’s acquisition of Qualified will expand its global talent community and enable a broader audience of aspiring engineers to showcase their skills through the Codewars online community.

But, while Andela’s acquisition of Qualified presents many potential benefits, analysts have also noted that it is important to acknowledge that there may also be concerns and issues associated with this development.

One potential concern is the risk of overreliance on technology in the talent assessment process. While technology can help to make the process more efficient and reliable, it cannot replace the human element entirely. It is crucial that companies using this technology do not overlook the importance of soft skills and other factors that are difficult to measure through a technical skills assessment platform.

Another potential issue is the impact of this acquisition on smaller players in the talent assessment market. As Andela expands its global talent community and integrates Qualified’s platform, smaller companies may struggle to compete with the resources and reach of the new, larger entity.