The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Thompson Brown, has had his work permit, visa, and residence permit revoked by the Nigerian Ministry of Interior.

The development follows allegations of racism and discrimination levelled against the embattled CEO by some Nigerian workers and stakeholders of the company.

More details: Nairametrics gathered that the CEO was informed about the government’s decision in a letter entitled “Withdrawal of Work Permit, CERPAC, Visa/Residence Permit of Mr Roger Thompson Brown – CEO, SEPLAT Energy Plc”.

The letter explained that testimonies from several witnesses supported the allegations against Mr Brown.

The letter further disclosed that investigations have revealed that Brown was in possession of a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) that was not based on a valid Expatriate Quota approved by the Ministry of Interior.

Consequently, the Honourable Minister determined that Brown’s continued stay in Nigeria is contrary to the national interest. Part of the letter said:

“I write to inform you that the Ministry is in receipt of a petition from the Solicitor to the concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy PLC accusing Mr Rogers Thomson Brown, the CEO of the company of various allegations.

“These accusations include racism, favouring foreign workers and discriminating against Nigerian employees. Testimony was received from several witnesses, which supported the allegations.

“Consequently, the Ministry has withdrawn the Work Permit CERPAC, Visa, Residence Permit and all relevant documents that authorised Mr Roger Thomson Brown’s entry or stay in Nigeria.”

What you should know: Mr Brown declined to honour a request to appear before the Ministry’s panel investigating the matter.

“Mr Roger T. Brown declined to attend despite two invitations, claiming to be unavailable even though we learnt he was in Abuja for other purposes at the time,” the letter disclosed.

In the meantime, Seplat Energy Plc is enmeshed in a court case instituted by concerned stakeholders over the matter. The outcome of the court case is still being awaited.