The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has warned that it will commence sealing defaulting hotels in Nigeria’s Federal Capital from the 13th of March.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Wednesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The AMAC Chief explained that they have followed due diligence by serving defaulting hoteliers 14 days demand notice.

Warning to defaulters: According to Mr Maikalangu, defaulting hoteliers have been warned to pay their revenues or have their sealed. Part of the statement read:

“AMAC had followed the law accordingly by serving the defaulting hoteliers 14 days demand notice.

“ A meeting with the Association of Hoteliers in the area council had also been held to discuss the importance of paying their revenue.

“Revenue generated by the council had always been used to provide transformers as well as other facilities to residents of the area council.

AMAC noted that its taskforce would commence of sealing the hotels of defaulters from March 13, urging hoteliers to pay their dues to the appropriate account visit the area council offices for more information.

