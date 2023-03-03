Transcorp Hotels Plc (NGX: TRANSCOHOT), a leading hospitality brand, has reported its financial results for the full year 2022. The Group reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N4.5 billion, a 172 percent increase year-on-year, having ended 2021 with a PBT of N1.7 billion. Transcorp Hotels Plc also reported a 47 percent growth in revenue to N31.4 billion in 2022 from N21.4 billion the previous year. The Group also reported an N2.6 billion profit after tax.

Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc in her comments noted that Transcorp Hotels delivered another year of exceptional revenue growth amidst the uncertainty in the macro-economic conditions.

“This impressive achievement is the highest revenue generated since the inception of the Hotel and has set the Group above pre-COVID performance levels. The full-fledged return of the International Business Travel segment and the bolstering leisure segment contributed immensely to this performance.

We continuously strive to achieve a dynamic mix of business types closely managing our hotel occupancy and guest experience,” Olusola added.

“Our excellent financial performance in 2022, despite adverse economic conditions, is the direct result of our concerted efforts and commitment to deliver excellent value to our stakeholders and customers.

In 2023 and beyond, we will build on our successes and strengths and continuously review our business strategies to optimize our existing businesses, identifying new opportunities and accelerating execution,” the Transcorp Hotels Managing Director/CEO said.

Olusola noted that the Company’s Board has approved that the sum of N1.33 billion is paid to shareholders as dividends for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is subject to the shareholder’s declaration at its Annual General Meeting.

Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, Chief Finance Officer, in her comments noted the company has continued to maintain its disciplined approach to financial management during the year under review.

“ With the hike in costs of supplies caused by negative macro-climate, our continued efforts to drive cost efficiencies resulted in an improved net profit margin which doubled from 7% in 2021 to 14% in the year 2022.

Our focus on strategic financial management remained beneficial, as we exercised firm discipline in capital allocation. We recorded about a 2% increase in finance costs over the previous year despite the cessation of the previously enjoyed COVID-19 concessions on interest rate granted by lenders,” the CFO stated, adding that with strict adherence to the set strategies and financial discipline, the company will continue experience positive improvement in its performance in 2023.

Also highlighting some non-financial figures, Ojediran noted that Transcorp Hotels now has a combined 5000+ rooms, both in ownership and management through its online booking platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

With Aura by Transcorp Hotels, users can book top-quality hotels, unique homes and experiences from all parts of Nigeria. Aura by Transcorp Hotels is available on Google Play and Apple App store, and also on the web via aura.transcorphotels.com.

About Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Transcorp Hotels Plc. is one of Africa’s leading hospitality companies, committed to redefining hospitality on the continent. Transcorp Hotels is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group). The Company’s hotels include the award-winning Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar. It also owns Aura, an online platform for booking homes, hotels and memorable lifestyle experiences.

Find more at www.transcorphotels.com