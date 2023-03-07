The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure has dissolved the party’s State Executive Council in Rivers State for alleged anti-party activities and corruption in the management of the party’s funds.

The dissolution is coming some hours after the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Labour party led by its Chairman, Deinye Pepple, announced the endorsement of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialayi Fubara, for Saturday’s election, even though the party has its own candidate.

This was made known in a statement issued by Abure, on Tuesday, where he said that the dissolution is with immediate effect.

Loss of confidence in Labour party Rivers state chapter

Abure said, ‘’those “who were at the helm of affairs in Rivers State when our presidential mandate was openly stolen in Rivers State should step aside until a full investigation is completed on what happened on that day.’’

The Labour party National Chairman said he has lost confidence in the ability of the compromised State Executive Council led by Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections come March 11.

He urged all Obidients in the state to disregard all comments and actions by Pepple, saying that Beatrice Itubo remains the Labour Party candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Abure insisted that the Labour Party has not formed an alliance with any political party.

For catch up

Recall that earlier on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Rivers chapter of the Labour Party and the Obi-dient Movement declared support for the PDP Governorship Candidate, Sim Fubara, in the March 11 election.

The Rivers Chairman of the Labour party, Dienye Pepple, said the decision was taken in the interest of equity, fairness and balance in the State.

Pepple, who led other leaders of the party to endorse Fubara in Port Harcourt, explained that Fubara’s Southeast Senatorial District was yet to produce a Governor in Rivers.

He said, “Voting a riverine candidate in the person of Simimialayi Fubara from the South East Senatorial District of the state during the upcoming governorship poll ensures that the Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her Obidient movement apart from all other parties.”