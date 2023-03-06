Nigeria’s Southeast region recorded a 100.57% increase in airfare charges within a year. This is according to the January 2023 transport fare watch report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report showed that in January 2022, airfare charges for specified single routes in the region were N37,861.78. Meanwhile, by January 2023, airfare charges for specified single routes in the region had risen to N75,940, which is a 100.57% increase between the highlighted periods.

According to the report, travellers in Enugu paid an average of N80,000 per single route and travellers in Anambra paid an average of N78,000 per single route as of January 2023.

More insights: Mr Chukwudi Okpara who returned to Abuja from the Southeast in January 2023 after his annual Christmas vacation, told Nairametrics that he paid an average of N75,000 each for three adults. He said that based on his experience, the prices are usually on the high side from December through to early January due to increased demand, as many Nigerians travel to the Southeast for the Christmas holidays and return to their cities of residence in January.

A review of other regions across the country revealed that the average airfare charge for a specified single route in the North Central was N72,371.43 in January 2023.

In the North East region, the average airfare charge for a specified single route was N76,366.67 in January 2023.

In the North West region, the average airfare charge for a specified single route was N74,657.14 in January 2023.

In the SouthWest region, the average airfare charge for a specified single route was N74,216.67 in January 2023.

In the South-South region, the average airfare charge for a specified single route was N75,266.67 in January 2023.

What you should know: Airfare charges for single trips from Anambra in the southeast region to Abuja, the federal capital city via Air Peace, cost an average of N50,000 per trip as of March 6, 2023. This points out the fact that increased demand for air travel could have contributed to the N80,000 per trip rate that Nigerians paid in January 2023