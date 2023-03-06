The African Plant Nutrition Awards (APNA) will be awarding $2,000 to deserving African graduate students studying Plant Nutrition and Crop Nutrition Management.

The awards will be given regardless of students’ current assistantship, scholarship, or other awards. The prize money also will be paid directly to the student, with no additional duties expected of the recipient.

The eligibility criteria: Graduate students are eligible if they are:

Currently enrolled in a university in Africa with an interest in plant nutrition who are studying soil science, agronomy, horticulture, or tree crop science

Candidates for the M.Sc., M.Phil., or PhD degree must be in their second year of study and be enrolled in a graduate program as of the application deadline. Candidates who have already earned their degrees are not qualified.

Previous Award winners will not be eligible.

Application documents: Applicants must submit the following documents in either English or French to complete the application process.

An electronic copy of each student’s transcript, along with their cumulative and final grade records (GPA or percentile).

Two letters of recommendation, one of which should be from a professor, in electronic form. The sender’s phone number and email address must be included in all letters, along with their signature and use of business letterhead.

A summary of the main points of your thesis or dissertation research that is presented in a way that allows readers to assess the research’s originality, breadth, and depth, as well as its creative approaches and applicability.

A brief description of any additional details that might be pertinent to the award

How to Apply: The application is available online here and questions can be sent to: info@apni.net

The applications must be completed by 30 April 2023.

About African Plant Nutrition Initiative: The African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI) was created in March 2019 as a not-for-profit Moroccan Association. Its vision is to enable African farmers sustainably manage crop nutrition to provide consumers with a secure supply of nutritious foods at a reasonable price.

APNI’s core competence in plant nutrition, research, and development has created fundamental changes needed for the sustainable transformation of agricultural systems in Africa.

Some of its focus is to create farmer-centric strategies for changing climate and weather conditions. Also, the initiative seeks to explore the link between plant nutrition and healthy agricultural systems and landscapes.

Another key focus is in the provision of support to its partners and farmers with evidence and information-management tools that improve plant nutrient management.