The Nigerian equities market closed bullish last week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 1.06%.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group and seen by Nairametrics.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 1.06% from 54,949.21 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 55,529.21 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N30.250 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 0.50% and a year-to-date gain of 8.35%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.910 billion shares valued at N18.436 billion were traded during the week across 20,311 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 799.848 million units of shares valued at N29.354 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 14,194 deals.

The ICT Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 601.396 million shares valued at N2.676 billion traded in 1,607 deals; thereby contributing 31.49% and 14.52% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 585.510 million worth N6.949 billion in 8,584 deals, while the Services Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 349.215 million shares worth N2.402 billion in 512 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely CHAMS, CAPHOTEL and TRANSCORP accounted for 1.038 billion shares worth N2.621 billion in 769 deals, contributing 54.33% and 14.22% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 16 indexes finished higher while 1 finished low, except for NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

GEREGU up + 27.45% to close at N325.00

CILEASING up + 20.61% to close at N3.98

MCNICHOLS up + 19.70% to close at N0.79

SUNUASSUR up + 18.92% to close at N0.44

STANBIC up + 18.84% to close at N41.00

Top Losers

CHAMS down – 10.71% to close at N0.25

MULTIVERSE down – 10.00% to close at N3.96

JOHNHOLT down – 9.66% to close at N1.59

SEPLAT down – 9.43% to close at N1,200.00

ETI down – 7.69% to close at N12.00

Summary

Fifty-three (53) equities appreciated during the week higher than thirty-nine (39) equities in the previous week. Twenty-one (21) equities depreciated lower than twenty-two (22) in the previous week, while eighty-three (83) equities remained unchanged, lower than ninety-six (96) equities recorded in the previous week.