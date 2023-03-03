The ruling does not affect the cash withdrawal policy
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had in December announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities do not exceed N100,000 and N500, 000, respectively, per week. The revised cash withdrawal limits, contained in a circular took effect nationwide on January 9, 2023.
The policy has been mostly chaotic with long queues appearing in banks across the country and often leading to violence and protests. Nigerians have complained bitterly about the policy especially when online banking services have also been fraught with system downtimes.
After several complaints the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in January reviewed the policy, increasing weekly withdrawals for individuals and corporate organizations to N500,000 and N5 million, respectively. Despite this, banks still do not have enough cash to dispense to customers while many ATMs still record long queues and limited withdrawals.
The cash scarcity has only continued to frustrate more Nigerians especially poor people who rely on cash for their livelihood.
CBN’s reasons
The central bank claims the policy is designed to reduce the amount of money in circulation with was estimated at about N3 trillion at the time.
The CBN mentioned that the policy on revised cash withdrawal limits is in line with its cashless policy and was to encourage more Nigerians to use alternative channels such as USSD, debit cards, POS, eNaira to carry out their banking transactions.
It also said the policy is also part of the apex bank’s plans to protect the newly redesigned banknotes and guard against their misuse, counterfeiting, and hoarding.
Since then, a combination of the introduction of new naira notes and the cash withdrawal limit policy has led to a reduction in currency in circulation, reducing to about a low of N1.39 trillion in January 2023. This represents the lowest level since December 2015, or seven years ago.
In addition, currency outside banks, which represents the total currency in the hands of the public, fell to a record low of N788.92 billion in January 2023 according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria. The apex bank was also able to mop up N1.78 trillion from the hands of the public with its monetary policies, reducing the currency outside the vaults of the banking system from N2.57 trillion recorded as of December 2022 to N788.92 billion.
