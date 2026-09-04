Naira hits two-year high, settles near N1,322/$ on high FX liquidity

The Nigerian naira has experienced notable bullish runs in recent days, reaching a two-year high in the official foreign exchange market.

The Nigerian naira has experienced notable bullish runs in recent days, reaching a two-year high in the official foreign exchange market.

The naira currently settled at N1,322/$ and has risen to its current peak against the US dollar on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Additionally, the country contributed gains for the naira against the British pound, euros, and other major global currencies.

Nigeria’s gross external reserves have surpassed $53.8 billion, marking their highest level in roughly two decades. This development has enhanced the Central Bank of Nigeria’s capacity to engage in foreign exchange transactions.

The increased liquidity of US dollars is attributable to higher receipts from crude oil sales and foreign portfolio investment inflows from abroad. There has also been a significant rise in remittances by Nigerians residing overseas, channelled through formal international money transfer operators (IMTOs).

Financial analysts suggest that monetary reforms in Nigerian currency exchange market and increased transparency in price discovery have boosted the naira; the local currency is set to record its highest annual appreciation in nearly a decade. They also indicate that the currency might stabilize around the N1,300/$ range.

One notable structural benefit resulting from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) reform initiatives is the augmented flow of diaspora remittances into formal channels. These inflows have approached historic highs, nearing the CBN’s target of $1 billion monthly, with current figures at about $947 million in recent monthly series. Such consistent foreign exchange inflows have facilitated a restructuring of both retail and commercial liquidity flows.

Historically, formal financial channels faced severe illiquidity and persistent backlogs; however, the reforms have drastically altered trading dynamics.

The turnover in the official foreign exchange window has reached multi-month peaks, exceeding $14 billion in recent trading cycles. Daily transaction values frequently surpass $130 million. Consequently, market transparency has improved, narrowing the disparity between official and parallel market rates.

US dollar index turns green ahead of US Job data

The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades around 99 in early European trading hours on Friday, maintaining stability as traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of the US employment report scheduled for today.

The dollar earlier experienced a decline in the previous session following statements by Federal Reserve Governor Waller, which prompted investors to reduce long-term US dollar positions.

Governor Waller indicated that, if forthcoming data continues to show moderation in inflation, the Federal Reserve is inclined to keep interest rates steady at this month’s policy meeting.

Market probabilities of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September have declined significantly from 63.2% to 50.2%, according to the CME Fed Watch tool. The US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to rise to 56,000 in August, following a 23,000 increase in July.

The US unemployment rate is projected to remain unchanged at 4.1%. Should the NFP data prove weaker than anticipated, the DXY could decline further.

Federal Reserve comments have influenced US yields, causing them to initially fall and subsequently recover. Analysts observe that initial declines occurred immediately after Waller’s remarks, but yields began rising later in the day, leaving the 10-year Treasury yields unchanged overall, despite volatility during the policy statement.

Overall, Waller’s speech appears to endorse a data-dependent pause, with a slight, though tangible, bias toward tightening. This stance hinges on the assumption that August inflation data remains on a cooling trend; any unexpected inflationary shocks could prompt further tightening despite positive signs in short-term inflation metrics and economic growth. This cautious tone offers some support to the US dollar, although it remains less dovish than recent communications suggest.