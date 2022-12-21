The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reviewed its policy on cash withdrawal limits, increasing weekly withdrawals for individuals and corporate organisations to N500, 000 and N5 million, respectively.

In a circular seen by Nairametrics, the apex bank explained that the review became necessary following the feedback it received from stakeholders.

The revision is coming barely two weeks after the CBN unveiled the new cash withdrawal policy which it said would take effect on January 9, 2023.

More details shortly…