The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to intervene on the issue of high fares charged by foreign airlines and the closing of lower inventories to travel agents by the same carriers.

A statement seen by Nairametrics said the association’s President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye and her team visited the headquarters of FCCPC during the week to formally complain after all efforts by NANTA to resolve the issue proved abortive.

NANTA’s position: Akporiaye emphasised that NANTA was committed to protecting its members and their businesses from any form of exploitation and unfair practices from any quarter. Hence, the visit to the FCCPC was for guidance and solutions-driven advice on the face-off with foreign airlines over the vexing issue. She said:

“Sir, we strongly view from our professional experience and knowledge of fare mechanism, that the reactions of foreign airlines on trapped funds are grossly unfair to the Nigerian travelling public and gravely threaten the survival of NANTA members.”

She further explained that requested the FCCPC to assist NANTA and the Nigerian travelling public with remedies to curb the unfair practices in the downstream aviation sector and how best to articulate its position going forward.

FCCPC’s response: Responding, FCCPC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, commended the NANTA leadership for the trust and confidence in government-structured competition and consumer protection ecosystem.

Irukera added that the commission would study the issues and engage in necessary interventions, which may include inviting parties and stakeholders involved. He said:

“We at FCCPC welcome your request for guidance, and will do our best to help determine possible steps to solve this problem which affects Nigerians, but will first put up an investigation team to determine what led to this impasse and possibly infractions against the travelling public.”

Also at the meeting was Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) accompanied by a partner in Pinheiro LP; who are lawyers to NANTA.

What you should know: Recall that NANTA had accused the foreign airlines of intentionally charging Nigerian travellers high fares because of the trapped funds, which are presently over $500 million. It also purported that the airlines closed lower inventories for it, which compelled the travellers to buy higher inventories of tickets.

The association described this as unfair practices by the foreign airlines and appealed to them to change their approach.