The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The apex court also nullified the naira redesign policy introduced by the Federal Government, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.

The Supreme Court had in January temporarily halted any plans to ban the use of the old naira notes across the country. The ruling at the time was issued by a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, halting an exparte application brought by three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

Supreme Court Ruling

The ruling came from a seven-member panel led by John Okoro, who unanimously declared that the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the old notes without proper consultation was invalid.

Emmanuel Agim, a member of the panel who read the lead judgment, also condemned the President’s disobedience of the court’s earlier order that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes should continue to circulate alongside the new ones. Agim stated that “Disobedience of order of court shows the country’s democracy a mere pretension and now replaced by autocracy. This suit is meritorious.”

What the Supreme Court is saying

“It is not in doubt that the President refused to comply with the order of the court that the old 200, 500, and 1,000 naira notes should continue to be legal tender,” the court said.

“Interestingly, there is even nothing to show that the President’s directive for the release of N200 notes was implemented. I agree that the first defendant ought not to be heard when the president has refused to obey the authority of this court.”

Optics

The court’s ruling will be seen as a huge blow to the central bank which had decided to proceed with the ban of the old naira notes citing the approval of the president and seen to be defying the order of the Supreme Court.

The decision ensures that citizens can continue to use the old notes while the CBN accepts them. The CBN had previously announced that it would no longer accept the old notes after a certain date.

The court’s decision also highlights the importance of due process and proper consultation in decision-making. The ruling sends a message that government officials must follow the rule of law and respect court orders.