The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 11 justices to the Supreme Court.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in Abuja, where he said the recommendation was made at the 104th meeting of the council in the nation’s capital.
Oye in the statement said all the recommended candidates would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Tinubu and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.
These appointments if approved and confirmed will come as a huge relief to various stakeholders as the apex court will finally have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.
According to the statement, the NJC at its last meeting for the year also recommended the appointment of Justice Mohammed Ramat to the Court of Appeal, as well as six heads of courts and 26 other judicial officers.
The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.
The full text of the press statement from the NJC
The statement reads, ‘’The National Judicial Council, at its 104 Meeting of 6 December 2023 considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberations, recommended the under-listed names of successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.
‘’They are as follows:
ELEVEN JUSTICES, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA
- Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
- Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
- Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
- Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
- Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
- Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
- Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
- Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
- Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
- Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
- Justice Mohammed Baba Idris
ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL
- Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat
CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE
- Justice Joel Filibus Agya
CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE
- Justice Umar Abubakar
GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE
- Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
- Justice A. O. Femi-Segun
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE
- Justice Alfred Yakubu
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
- Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE
- Amaebi Ibomo Orukari
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE
- Akinyemi Martins Ayodele
THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE
- Ama Edet Ekpo
- Theresa Ansa Agom
- Jalarth Ogar Agim
THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE
- Aminu Abdullahi Gusau
- Usman Hassan Gummi
- Hadi Sani
TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE
- Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani
- Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema
NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;
- Fatima Adamu
- Hauwa Lawal Umar
- Musa Ahmad
- Musa Daihuru Mohammed
- Farida Rabiu Danbappa
- Halima Aliyu Nasir
- Aisha Mahmoud
- Adam Abdullahi
- Hanif Sanusi Yusuf
ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE
- Opokuma David Lawrence
FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE
- Esther Mami Ejeh
- Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau
- Musa Muhammad Dallah
- Makama Tanze Benjamin
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
- Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike
- Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya
‘’All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.
‘’The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.’’
