The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 11 justices to the Supreme Court.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in Abuja, where he said the recommendation was made at the 104th meeting of the council in the nation’s capital.

Oye in the statement said all the recommended candidates would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Tinubu and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

These appointments if approved and confirmed will come as a huge relief to various stakeholders as the apex court will finally have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.

The recommended Supreme Court Judges

Those recommended for appointment to the Supreme Court include;

Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

According to the statement, the NJC at its last meeting for the year also recommended the appointment of Justice Mohammed Ramat to the Court of Appeal, as well as six heads of courts and 26 other judicial officers.

The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

The full text of the press statement from the NJC

The statement reads, ‘’The National Judicial Council, at its 104 Meeting of 6 December 2023 considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberations, recommended the under-listed names of successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.

‘’They are as follows:

ELEVEN JUSTICES, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya Justice Stephen Jonah Adah Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL

Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat

CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE

Justice Joel Filibus Agya

CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE

Justice Umar Abubakar

GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Justice A. O. Femi-Segun

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

Justice Alfred Yakubu

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE

Amaebi Ibomo Orukari

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE

Akinyemi Martins Ayodele

THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE

Ama Edet Ekpo Theresa Ansa Agom Jalarth Ogar Agim

THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE

Aminu Abdullahi Gusau Usman Hassan Gummi Hadi Sani

TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema

NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;

Fatima Adamu Hauwa Lawal Umar Musa Ahmad Musa Daihuru Mohammed Farida Rabiu Danbappa Halima Aliyu Nasir Aisha Mahmoud Adam Abdullahi Hanif Sanusi Yusuf

ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE

Opokuma David Lawrence

FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE

Esther Mami Ejeh Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau Musa Muhammad Dallah Makama Tanze Benjamin

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya

‘’All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

‘’The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.’’