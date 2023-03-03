The Attorneys General of Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Sokoto states jointly filed a suit with the Supreme Court on Friday morning over the conduct of the recent presidential elections.

In the suit, the states claimed that the collation and announcement of the results were not carried out in the manner prescribed by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The case, marked SC/CV/354/2023, specifically asked for an order of the apex court “directing a wholistic review of all results so far announced by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“ They failed to adhere to the transmission of the results by the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in flagrant breach of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022; the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022; and the INEC Manual for Election Officials, 2023.

“It is their submission that the “non-compliance” with the due process of law has led to a widespread agitation, violent protests, displeasure, and disapproval from a wide spectrum of the Nigerian populace, including International Observers, Political parties, well-meaning Nigerians and former Head of States of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“The widespread violent protests, demonstrations, and rallies have endangered the peace, order, good governance, security, and safety of the Plaintiffs.”

Their demand: They also prayed a declaration that the entire results of the presidential election conducted on Feb. 25, announced by the Chairman of the INEC, at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, was in flagrant disregard of the provisions of Sections 25; 47(2); 60 (1), (2), (4) & (5); 62; 64(4)(a) & (b); 70; and 148 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Whilst queries were being raised as to the failure or deliberate refusal of INEC to transmit the results electronically, the INEC suddenly pulled down its portal harbouring the Regulations and Guidelines, thus leaving the Plaintiffs in the dark.

“Most Nigerians, including the Governments and peoples of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa State, Delta State, Edo, and Sokoto state, are entitled to a proper and electoral lawful process and procedure that guarantees a free, fair, transparent and credible election.

“There is no justifiable basis for the ongoing collation of results without compliance with the mandatory provisions of the law that mandatorily require the use of BVAs, electronic transmission to the IRev Portal.”