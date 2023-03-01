The Netflix Grow Creative and Gobelins are offering master’s scholarships for students from Africa for the September 2023 intake.

This will serve as their joint effort to increase the pipeline of new Animation talent in Africa.

The scholarships will benefit students who will successfully be admitted to Gobelins Master of Arts in Character Animation and Animated Filmmaking.

The scholarships will cover the tuition fees for the entire length of the program (2 years for the MA) and some of the living costs in Paris.

About the programme: This two-year course taught in English is designed to enable students to reach a professional level notably in directing and storytelling in a multicultural environment.

In addition to exercises in writing, storyboarding and complex animation (mixed techniques, interacting characters), students will participate in an open-themed end-of-studies film in conditions similar to a professional environment.

At the end of the course, the students will have career opportunities as a

Character designer, Director (2D or 3D), Animator, Compositing Operator, Background Artist, Storyboard Artist, and Layout Artist.

The training will be held in Paris Saint-Marcel for two years.

What you will learn: Advanced courses in 2D and 3D Character Animation, Scriptwriting and directing, character definition and characterisation, graphic design, sound design, and storyboarding.

You will also learn 2D and/or 3D layout, character and background modelling, setup, skinning, rigging, acting, character and special effects animation, rendering, compositing

Complying with specifications, choice of production pipeline according to technical and artistic choices, assessing and monitoring production planning

Teaching is centred on teamwork during the course, teams will mix with students from the French programme in Character Animation and Animated Filmmaking

Eligibility requirements: The applicant should have some interest, aptitude or skill in the following-

2D and 3D animation

Modelling and 3D rendering

Design and background, colour, storyboard or character design

Proficiency in compositing with After-effects

Animation with TV Paint, Animate, Toon Boom, Maya

Ability to work in teams

Good command of English

The application closes on the 2nd of March, 2023. Apply here