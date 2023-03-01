The Africa Food Prize will award $100,000 to Africans who are reshaping Africa’s agricultural agenda.

It is a prestigious award that recognizes outstanding individuals or institutions that are leading the effort to transform Africa’s farming reality from a struggle to survive to a thriving business.

It puts a spotlight on bold initiatives and technical innovations that can be replicated across the continent to create a new era of food security and economic opportunity for all Africans.

The Africa Food Prize, which builds on the values and principles established by the Yara Prize, spotlights achievements and innovations with the transformative power that can be scaled and replicated across the continent to eliminate hunger and poverty while also providing a vital new source of employment and income.

Selection Criteria: The Prize Committee considers the following criteria for the Prize:

Contribution to reducing poverty and hunger and/or improving food and nutrition security in measurable terms

Contribution to providing a vital source of income and/or employment in measurable terms

Potential for transformative change through scalability, replication, and sustainability

Increased awareness and cooperation among African audiences and organizations

In its assessments, the Africa Food Prize Committee will focus on scalability, value creation derived from the nominee’s work and concrete results.

It will also highlight the importance of the nominees’ accomplishments in terms of ingenuity, their function as an inspiration and focal point in the fight against hunger and poverty, as well as their propensity for cooperation and knowledge sharing.

How to Apply: Visit this site to apply for nominations. The application deadline is June 17, 2023.

About the Africa Food Prize: The Africa Food Prize was founded in 2005 by Yara International ASA in Norway to recognize achievements in African agriculture.

The Yara Prize recognized individuals from Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and Mozambique for their success in making African farms more productive, profitable and resilient.