Dangote Cement Plc has reported a profit of N382 billion for the year 2022, according to the company’s financial report seen by Nairametrics.
The 2022 profit represents a 4.90% improvement from the N364.44 billion which the cement maker reported in the previous year.
Other key takeaways from the financial report are summarised below.
Revenue
FY 2022: N1.618 trillion
FY 2021: N1.384 trillion
% Change: 16.9%
Gross profit
FY 2022: N955.433 billion
FY 2021: N832.618 billion
% Change: 14.8%
Profit from operating activities
FY 2022: N585.876 billion
FY 2021: N582.491 billion
% Change: 0.58%
Finance costs
FY 2022: N130.370 billion
FY 2021: N65.707 billion
% Change: 98.4%
Profit before tax
FY 2022: N524.002 billion
FY 2021: N538.366 billion
% Change: -2.67
Profit for the year
FY 2022: N382.311 billion
FY 2021: N364.439 billion
% Change: 4.90%
Earnings per share
FY 2022: N22.27
FY 2021: N21.24
% Change: 4.85%
