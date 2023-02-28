Dangote Cement Plc has reported a profit of N382 billion for the year 2022, according to the company’s financial report seen by Nairametrics.

The 2022 profit represents a 4.90% improvement from the N364.44 billion which the cement maker reported in the previous year.

Other key takeaways from the financial report are summarised below.

Revenue

FY 2022: N1.618 trillion

FY 2021: N1.384 trillion

% Change: 16.9%

Gross profit

FY 2022: N955.433 billion

FY 2021: N832.618 billion

% Change: 14.8%

Profit from operating activities

FY 2022: N585.876 billion

FY 2021: N582.491 billion

% Change: 0.58%

Finance costs

FY 2022: N130.370 billion

FY 2021: N65.707 billion

% Change: 98.4%

Profit before tax

FY 2022: N524.002 billion

FY 2021: N538.366 billion

% Change: -2.67

Profit for the year

FY 2022: N382.311 billion

FY 2021: N364.439 billion

% Change: 4.90%

Earnings per share

FY 2022: N22.27

FY 2021: N21.24

% Change: 4.85%