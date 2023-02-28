Dangote Cement Plc has announced a final dividend of N20 per share following the release of its 2022 financial report.

In a corporate disclosure seen by Nairametrics, the company said the payout is subject to the appropriate withholding tax and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on March 30, 2023.

In the meantime, the register of shareholders will be closed on March 31, 2023.

More Context: It stated that by April 14, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the register of Members as of March 30, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

It added that shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download and complete the Registrar’s E-Mandate Activation Form, which is available on the Registrar’s website (www.coronationregistrars.com) and submit it to the Registrar or their respective banks.

Similarly, shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Recent development: The company released its financial statement for the year ended 31st December 2022 which shows a profit of N382 billion for the year compared to the N364 billion the previous year.

Revenue for the period also improved by 16.9% to N1.618 trillion compared to the N1.384 trillion the previous year.