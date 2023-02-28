The first lap of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections was held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, with the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections across polling booths in the 36 States of the federation and the FCT.

As is typical in Nigeria, Saturday’s election witnessed some violent skirmishes, ballot box snatching and other forms of electoral malpractices.

Post-election security-related issues have been reported in different states across the country. Below are some of the verified reports of election violence during Saturday’s polls.

Rivers State: There was reported violence in Rivers State during the election after some hoodlums tried to snatch the ballot boxes. Nairametrics gathered that at least three people died during the commotion.

In reaction to a viral video showing some policemen engaging in electoral malpractice, Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested and taken into custody one Officer and three Inspectors for interrogation. The development was confirmed by SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police PRO in the state.

Kano State: On Sunday morning, there was a clash between supporters of the two main political parties in the State occurred in Takai LGA. During the clash, some hoodlums attempted to set the local INEC office ablaze. But the fire was quickly put out and the hoodlums were dispersed by law enforcement agents.

Lagos State: There were reports of violence in Ilaje and Victoria Garden City areas of Eti-Osa LGA of the state involving hoodlums attacking people in their vehicles and damaging some vehicles in the process. Shops and offices in the area were all closed down as panic spread. The Police then mobilized its officers to the area and normalcy was restored.

Meanwhile, on Monday, February 27, thugs in the Mandilas & Balogun Markets areas were reported to have disrupted the activities of traders in the aftermath of the APC’s candidate losing Lagos to the Labour Party candidate.

Lagos Force PRO came via his verified tweeter handle to clarify that the Market Association had agreed to not open today, but some traders reneged on the agreement, thus creating an opportunity for the hoodlums. Policemen were deployed immediately and normalcy was restored.

Oyo State: In Ibadan, Oyo State, the situation was mostly calm as there were no reports of violence. However, most banks and large organizations were not open to customers on Monday out of precaution. This is occasioned by a combination of the Naira scarcity and the possibility of post-election violence. Public and private schools in the State were however open and classes were ongoing.

With the history of post-election violence in the country, most Nigerians are taking a watch-and-see approach to their activities for the week. With the heated nature of the campaigns, most observers are warning of the possibility of violence in parts of the Nation.

The security situation is fluid and updates would be provided as the situation evolves.